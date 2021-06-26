Peter Canavan feels David Clifford can lead Kerry to All-Ireland

“Without a doubt David Clifford is capable. He appears to be doing that. He has matured. He has shown leadership qualities. Can he lead Kerry to an All-Ireland title? Absolutely.”

Former Tyrone star Peter Canavan has suggested David Clifford can lead Kerry to an All-Ireland title.

Canavan is arguably the best Gaelic footballer of all time and there is speculation that Clifford could take that throne off him.

The three-time All-Ireland winner compared Clifford to Donegal star Michael Murphy, when speaking to Sky Sports.

Peter Canavan is working with Sky Sports as a GAA pundit.

“Despite the fact that he’s only 22 years of age, he doesn’t play like a 22-year-old,” Canavan said.

“Don’t forget the size of the man. There was a picture of him and Padraig Hampsey taking the toss prior to the Kerry-Tyrone game. Hampsey is well put together, but David Clifford made him look small!

“He’s massive. He can win his own ball. He can push defenders out of the way.

“If you want to compare him to one of the greatest leaders playing the game at the minute, you have to compare him to Michael Murphy.

“Look at the way that Michael Murphy was able to drag Donegal from being in a low enough position to win an All-Ireland. Without a doubt David Clifford is capable.

“He appears to be doing that. He has matured. He has shown leadership qualities. Can he lead Kerry to an All-Ireland title? Absolutely.”

David Clifford’s Kerry face Clare in the first round of the Munster championship.

Kerry are up against Clare in the Munster Championship quarter-final on Saturday, with Sky Sports set to show the game live at 7 pm.

The Kingdom have not won a championship game since beating Tyrone in August 2019, but Peter Keane’s side will be red-hot favourites to overcome Clare.

