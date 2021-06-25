Paul “Pillar” Caffrey suggests Kerry will pass out Dublin eventually

“Eventually Kerry’s curve will rise higher than Dublin’s and they’ll get back to winning All-Irelands again.”

Former Dublin Gaelic football manager Paul “Pillar” Caffrey feels Dublin’s squad is not as strong as it was and Kerry could catch them this year.

Writing in his Irish Daily Mirror column, Caffrey remarked how the players replacing the departees have not been as strong.

“All things considered, Dublin’s first 15 and, indeed, first 20, players wouldn’t fill you with the same level of confidence as would have been the case three or four years ago. That level of depth isn’t there,” Caffrey wrote.

Paul Caffrey managed Dublin from 2005-2008.

“The quality of replacement for McCaffrey, Macauley and Mannion hasn’t quite been like for like.

“There’s been a fall-off on players coming through since the successful under-21 side of 2017, with Paddy Small the only one since that group to stake a particularly strong claim, so the conveyor belt has certainly slowed.

“For all that, it’s not like they’re fit for the scrap heap and it’s still their All-Ireland to lose given how it’s difficult to see them not reaching an All-Ireland final with the path they have. But they’re more vulnerable to being beaten than they have been for some time.”

Paul Caffrey thinks that Kerry will eventually pass out Dublin.

The Na Fianna club person feels that Dublin did very well to win the 2020 All-Ireland title and thinks it’s only a matter of time before Kerry overtakes their fierce foes.

“Dublin, meanwhile, peaked under Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell did well to snatch another All-Ireland last year. Doing that again will be a bigger test,” he wrote.

“It’s a bit like the race between the virus and the vaccine at the moment. Eventually the vaccine is going to win and we can all get back to leading normal lives again.

“And eventually Kerry’s curve will rise higher than Dublin’s and they’ll get back to winning All-Irelands again. But we can’t be sure when either will happen.”

Read More About: Dublin, kerry, paul caffrey