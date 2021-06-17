“I’ve gone to see him a few times. He’s phenomenal.”

Patrick Horgan is the best hurler on the Cork team. He is arguably the greatest player never to win an All-Ireland medal.

The Glen Rovers sharpshooter is a massive fan of American football and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the athlete that Horgan admires the most.

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner.

“I watch Brady quite a bit and I’ve gone to see him a few times. He is phenomenal,” Horgan said when asked to name his favourite sportsperson outside of hurling.

“That’s probably the case in a lot of sports where your mind counts for as much as how physically fit you are and how your body is. He’s ancient and he’s still making a lot of younger fellas look silly. ”

Horgan is not a fan of the yellow sliothar.

The GAA brought in a yellow sliothar to replace the white ball ahead of the 2020 championship. Horgan has two issues with the yellow sliothar – he feels it is hard for players to see it and he doesn’t think that it travels as far as the white ball.

“It’s hard to see when you’re on the field and it doesn’t perform the same way as the white ball did. There’s no one can tell me differently! I’ve tried both.

“I’m not sure how others players feel about how the sliothar performs but I don’t think it performs as it did anyway,” he said.

Patrick Horgan made his debut for Cork in 2008.

Horgan opposes any move to make a sliothar heavier as the number of scores in matches continues to increase. The 33-year-old believes scoring is the most exciting part of hurling.

“I don’t know why that would be brought in. Why would you do something to bring down the most exciting part of the game, which is scoring,” Horgan said.

“The game has just evolved so much and that’s why you’ve areas on the pitch with less space, more time to maybe step into. I don’t think the ball ten years ago was any heavier than the ball is now. I think they’re probably the same.

“I remember in 2002 they were practically using a bouncy ball with no weight at all on it. I think the sliothar has actually nothing to do with it. I don’t think the yellow one travels even as far as the white one.

“The yellow ball can’t be the reason for the high scores but saying that it’s not a great ball. I don’t know what the reason is for the high scores but hopefully, it continues.”

Horgan was speaking at the launch of the Centra Community Matters campaign.

