Padraig Faulkner suggests 2021 could be “one of the worst years in Cavan football history”

“If we lose to Tyrone it’s probably one of the worst years in Cavan football history.”

Cavan Gaelic footballer Padraig Faulkner feels defeat against Tyrone in Saturday’s Ulster championship clash would see 2021 go down as one of the worst seasons in his county’s history.

The 2020 Ulster champions were relegated to division four of the league and are definitely the outsiders against Tyrone.

Faulkner remarked how people who have been full of praise last year are now very critical of his side.

Padraig Faulkner won an all-star award in 2020.

“If we lose to Tyrone it’s probably one of the worst years in Cavan football history. Last year was such a successful year – a lot of supporters and people around the town would have thought it was going to be done again or there was just going to be a massive progression,” Faulkner said.

“Unfortunately it didn’t turn out that way. The people were clapping on the back last year, telling you you were the best in Ireland – they are some of the ones that say you’re the worst player on the pitch now.

“You just have to get on with it and look to the future.”

Cavan are set to play in 2022 Tailteann Cup.

Cavan will compete in the Tailteann Cup in 2022 unless they reach an Ulster final. Faulkner is indifferent about the second-tier competition and suggested his side are not a million miles off the top teams despite their basement division status.

“I have mixed thoughts on it. For years I would have said it’s another competition for some lesser teams to win but when we find ourselves in it I’m not overly happy,” he said.

“I think every county would like some stab at winning the Sam Maguire even if it’s an unachievable task. I think every county just wants a chance of winning it.

“I’d rather compete for the Sam Maguire. I just feel that even though we’re playing in division four and we haven’t been firing on all cylinders this year, I just think we’re not too far away from the leading pack in division one teams.

“It is a tough scenario to find yourself in but I’d much rather compete for the Sam Maguire.”

Padraig Faulkner was speaking at AIB’s launch of the 2021 GAA All-Ireland senior football championship.

