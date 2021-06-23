Paddy Tally suggests provincial Gaelic football championships are outdated

“It’s time for a change and a whole new structure. There are a lot of counties that have no chance (to win the Sam Maguire) and now, year on year, it’s usually the same teams that come through to the last eight.”

Down manager Paddy Tally would like to see the Gaelic football provincial championship structure changed.

The Mourne men play Donegal on Sunday and they have not won an Ulster championship since 1994.

Speaking to the Irish News, Tally expressed his opinion that the provincial competitions are outdated and need to be altered.

Cavan defeated Down in the 2020 Ulster championship.

“The provincial Championships were designed a long time ago because of geographical decisions,” Tally said.

“It’s time for a change and a whole new structure. There are a lot of counties that have no chance (to win the Sam Maguire) and now, year on year, it’s usually the same teams that come through to the last eight.

“So it’s very difficult for a new team to break through and I would like to see something new.

“We need to look at different options. There has to be some alternative so it doesn’t become a knockout system where, when you lose in the Championship, you’re gone for the season.”

Paddy Tally has previously been involved with Tyrone, Derry and Galway.

Tally would like to see a seeded championship with league performances determining what level a county plays at.

The Tailteann Cup was due to take place in 2020 but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Down have managed to stay at division two level in the league so they would avoid the second-tiered competition.

“I think there has to be a seeded Championship,” the Down manager said.

“I think the proposal that is in for the new structure is pretty good. You have to be playing well in your League to get a crack at playing for the Sam Maguire. It’s not perfect but at the same time it’s definitely progress.”

Down open their 2021 championship season at home to Donegal on Sunday at 1 pm. The game is live on RTE and BBC.

