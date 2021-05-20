Nicola Ward hopes Government funding arrangements can improve the standard of her sport.

Galway footballer Nicola Ward is pleased with the direction in which ladies football is going with TG4 set to broadcast live matches throughout the league in addition to the LGFA’s plans to stream games.

There has also been a recent announcement that ensures that female and male players will receive equal funding in Government grants, a development welcomed by Ward.

“I think the announcements in the last few weeks have been so positive with TG4 showing 10 games live and Lidl, in conjunction with the LGFA, have set up a live streaming page where everyone can watch all of the matches throughout the league,” the Galway player said.

“I haven’t seen that before and sometimes you go through the league with just the finals being shown, so it’s definitely very positive.

Female inter-county players will receive equal expenses going forward.

Ward has not received many expenses before, bar some from her county board and she hopes the money players receive under the new Government arrangement will go towards improving the standard of her sport.

“We might get a few expenses from the Galway county board themselves but no, never (receive expenses centrally) – and once again, that is so positive,” said Ward.

I think the joining of the GPA and the WGPA, and the slogan with levelling the playing field this year is really coming to the fore. We were all absolutely delighted with that news and, hopefully, it will be put to good use.

“Using the Government grant – they’re saying it’s being put into each player. It’s been increased from 400 to 1200, so I suppose just that that money is put to good use in improving the standards of each ladies Gaelic football player.

“Whether it’s being put to strength and conditioning or physio or whatever it’s put to, that it’s just improving the player and improving the standards in ladies Gaelic football. As to what’s to come next, I’m not too sure, but I’m sure there’ll be something up the sleeve of the GPA and the WGPA.”

Ward hopes to see merger between associations.

Ward would like to see the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association merge into one association as the GPA has recently done – and she hopes it will happen sooner rather than later.

“Well, I suppose they are all under the one umbrella in the Associations at the minute. It’s probably something they’re discussing and it’s not too far in the future.

“At the minute, I’m really happy with the way everything’s going, and the coming together of the GPA and the WGPA has been very positive, so I’m sure the next step is they would be all under the one umbrella. Hopefully it will be soon enough,” she said.

Galway face Mayo in the first round of the league and that game will be live on TG4 on Saturday.

