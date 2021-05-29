Niall Morgan feels Tyrone games will mean more with fans present.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan will line out for his county against Monaghan on Saturday. It is one of four inter-county Gaelic football matches taking place in front of a crowd this weekend.

Rules in Northern Ireland allow 500 spectators to attend outdoor sporting events and Morgan welcomed the news. It will be the first time since the pandemic began that fans can attend an inter-county GAA match.

Games in front of fans will be far more meaningful.

Morgan is of the opinion that the games will have far more at stake with a crowd present.

“Obviously the games do matter but when there’s no crowd there, there’s a wee bit of a friendly-type atmosphere about it,” Morgan told the Irish Times.

“I wouldn’t say you’re not held accountable but we’ll see it now on Saturday night – the people won’t be long getting on your back. That keeps you on your toes.

“And when there’s a crowd there from the opposition, they’d be getting on your back so all of that keeps you focused. When it’s not there, there can sometimes be a bit of a drift in concentration.”

Niall Morgan played soccer before linking up with Tyrone.

Morgan played in the Irish League for Dungannon Swifts before focusing his efforts on Gaelic football. He stated that one of the reasons for that move was that he wanted to play in front of massive crowds.

“The crowds would have been even one of the reasons I concentrated on playing for Tyrone and stopped playing soccer,” he said.

“There were bigger crowds at the Gaelic. So to go from that to absolutely nobody being at the games has been surreal. You want to play in an atmosphere.

“That’s what separates it from playing for the club. You want to feel like you’re representing a big body of people. And when there’s nobody there, that’s harder to do.”

Tyrone host Monaghan at 7:30pm on Saturday and will be in the league semi-finals if they manage to win.

