Armagh chairman Mickey Savage disappointed that away fans can’t travel to games

Mickey Savage is disappointed that there won’t be away fans present at games in six counties.

Armagh will welcome supporters to the Athletic Grounds for their game against Donegal on Saturday evening. Armagh chairman Mickey Savage is glad to have fans back but is disappointed that no away fans are able to attend the match.

Savage told the Irish Times that he was hoping for a 50/50 split between home and away fans. It will be the first time Armagh will have welcomed crowds to an inter-county game at the venue since February 2020.

Savage wanted an equal split of home and away tickets.

“We were expecting we would split the tickets, you know? But I suppose with Covid, they’re still being a bit careful in the South and they decided they didn’t want any travel,” Savage said.

“It’s a shame, in fairness. I would have hoped they’d have made it an equal split.

“It feels not right, really. If Croke Park had said to us we’re getting 200 tickets and Donegal are getting 200, we’d nearly be more happy with the whole thing.”

Seats taped off to ensure social distancing in the stadium.

Savage was surprised that there were no tickets given to the away side because the GAA are a cross-border, 32 county association.

“We’re a 32-county organisation at the end of the day. I know the pandemic has taken over and things are tricky. But I was a bit surprised really that this is the way it went,” he continued.

“I suppose when you see people at soccer matches and rugby matches, you couldn’t not have them at GAA matches as well.

“It’s great to have people coming. There’s a lot of work in the stands, taping off seats and stuff like that. The club championship last year gave us a good prep for that. People sort of know by now what to do and what not to do.”

If Armagh win this game, they will avoid relegation and reach the league semi-finals, though Kieran McGeeney’s side will be in a relegation play off if they lose.

