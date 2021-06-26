Mayo vs Sligo player ratings: Mayo open their season with 20-point win

Mayo vs Sligo player ratings.
Here’s how we rated the players following Mayo’s 3-23 to 0-12 victory over Sligo. Cillian O’Connor’s absence did little to derail the All-Ireland finalists, who eased to a 20-point win.
Mayo player ratings.
Rob Hennelly – 7.
Hennelly was untroubled for the whole match and had very little to do.
Enda Hession – 7.
Hession played well for Mayo and supported the attack going forward.
Oisin Mullin – 7.
Mullin had little to do but made very few mistakes.
Lee Keegan – 7.
Keegan was quiet without doing too much wrong.
Paddy Durcan – 8.
Durcan had an impressive game for Mayo, sweeping up a lot of balls and registering a decent point.
Michael Plunkett – 7.
Plunkett did not have a huge impact on the match but fared well.
Eoghan McLaughlin – 8.
McLaughlin defended and attacked well, scoring two points for Mayo.
Matthew Ruane – 7.
Mayo were dominant at midfield and Ruane was a factor in that.
Conor Loftus – 8.
Loftus was one of Mayo’s better players and registered two points.
Kevin McLoughlin – 7.
McLoughlin worked hard for Mayo and made an impact, without getting on the scoresheet.
Darren McHale – 9.
McHale was making his first championship start and based on this performance, it certainly won’t be his last.
The Mayo forward was outstanding scoring 1-5, which included three points in the first five minutes.
Jordan Flynn – 7.
Flynn was a late inclusion on the Mayo team and justified his starting position with a point.
Tommy Conroy – 8.
Conroy was lively as per usual and got on a lot of balls. He was a constant thorn in the Sligo defence and finished with two points to his name.
Aidan O’Shea – 9.
O’Shea looked back to his best here and was named Sky Sports man of the match. The Breaffy player caught a lot of balls and scored 2-2.
Mayo need him firing if they’re to be All-Ireland contenders and this was one of O’Shea’s best performance in recent years.
Ryan O’Donoghue – 8.
O’Donoghue took frees for Mayo in the absence of Cillian O’Connor and he was an able replacement.
Replacements – 8.
Mayo’s subs made a big difference when introduced as Fergal Boland, James Carr and Stephen Coen all scored.
Sligo player ratings.
Eamonn Kilgannon – 7.
It was a tough day for the Sligo goalkeeper who did okay throughout.
Ryan Feehily – 6.
Wasn’t an easy day for the Sligo defence and Feehily was fine.
Eddie McGuinness – 6.
McGuinness did not do too much wrong throughout the match.
Karl McKenna – 6.
McKenna was substituted before half-time which will disappoint him.
Nathan Mullen – 6.
Mullen lost the ball which led to a Mayo goal but was decent otherwise.
Peter Laffey – 6.
Laffey did not make a major impact on proceedings.
Paul McNamara – 6.
McNamara was quiet throughout the match.
Paddy O’Connor – 7.
Paddy O’Connor registered a neat score for Sligo and was one of their stronger players.
Paul Kilcoyne – 6.
Kilcoyne wasn’t involved in the match too much.
David Quinn – 6.
Quinn worked hard but couldn’t get on too much ball.
Barry Gorman – 6.
Gorman was left as inside target-man but he couldn’t get on a break.
Mikey Gordon – 7.
Gordon had registered a neat score before his replacement at the end of the third quarter.
Liam Gaughan – 7.
Gaughan showed well for the ball and registered a neat point.
Niall Murphy – 8.
Murphy was Sligo’s best player. He showed well for the ball, acted as a target man and showed great leadership when the game was slipping away from his side.
Sean Carrabine – 7.
Carrabine scored two points for Sligo and was one of their stronger players on the day.
Replacements: 6.
Sligo made three substitutions before half-time and Keelan Cawley did well when he was introduced, before being replaced again.