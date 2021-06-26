Mayo vs Sligo player ratings: Mayo open their season with 20-point win

Mayo vs Sligo player ratings.

Here’s how we rated the players following Mayo’s 3-23 to 0-12 victory over Sligo. Cillian O’Connor’s absence did little to derail the All-Ireland finalists, who eased to a 20-point win.

Mayo player ratings.

Rob Hennelly – 7.

Hennelly was untroubled for the whole match and had very little to do.

Enda Hession – 7.

Hession played well for Mayo and supported the attack going forward.

Oisin Mullin – 7.

Mullin had little to do but made very few mistakes.

Lee Keegan – 7.

Keegan was quiet without doing too much wrong.

Paddy Durcan – 8.

Durcan had an impressive game for Mayo, sweeping up a lot of balls and registering a decent point.

Michael Plunkett – 7.

Plunkett did not have a huge impact on the match but fared well.

Eoghan McLaughlin – 8.

McLaughlin defended and attacked well, scoring two points for Mayo.

Matthew Ruane – 7.

Mayo were dominant at midfield and Ruane was a factor in that.

Conor Loftus – 8.

Loftus was one of Mayo’s better players and registered two points.

Kevin McLoughlin – 7.

McLoughlin worked hard for Mayo and made an impact, without getting on the scoresheet.

Darren McHale – 9.

McHale was making his first championship start and based on this performance, it certainly won’t be his last.

The Mayo forward was outstanding scoring 1-5, which included three points in the first five minutes.

Jordan Flynn – 7.

Flynn was a late inclusion on the Mayo team and justified his starting position with a point.

Tommy Conroy – 8.

Conroy was lively as per usual and got on a lot of balls. He was a constant thorn in the Sligo defence and finished with two points to his name.

Aidan O’Shea – 9.

O’Shea looked back to his best here and was named Sky Sports man of the match. The Breaffy player caught a lot of balls and scored 2-2.

Mayo need him firing if they’re to be All-Ireland contenders and this was one of O’Shea’s best performance in recent years.

Ryan O’Donoghue – 8.

O’Donoghue took frees for Mayo in the absence of Cillian O’Connor and he was an able replacement.

Replacements – 8.

Mayo’s subs made a big difference when introduced as Fergal Boland, James Carr and Stephen Coen all scored.

Sligo player ratings.

Eamonn Kilgannon – 7.

It was a tough day for the Sligo goalkeeper who did okay throughout.

Ryan Feehily – 6.

Wasn’t an easy day for the Sligo defence and Feehily was fine.

Eddie McGuinness – 6.

McGuinness did not do too much wrong throughout the match.

Karl McKenna – 6.

McKenna was substituted before half-time which will disappoint him.

Nathan Mullen – 6.

Mullen lost the ball which led to a Mayo goal but was decent otherwise.

Peter Laffey – 6.

Laffey did not make a major impact on proceedings.

Paul McNamara – 6.

McNamara was quiet throughout the match.

Paddy O’Connor – 7.

Paddy O’Connor registered a neat score for Sligo and was one of their stronger players.

Paul Kilcoyne – 6.

Kilcoyne wasn’t involved in the match too much.

David Quinn – 6.

Quinn worked hard but couldn’t get on too much ball.

Barry Gorman – 6.

Gorman was left as inside target-man but he couldn’t get on a break.

Mikey Gordon – 7.

Gordon had registered a neat score before his replacement at the end of the third quarter.

Liam Gaughan – 7.

Gaughan showed well for the ball and registered a neat point.

Niall Murphy – 8.

Murphy was Sligo’s best player. He showed well for the ball, acted as a target man and showed great leadership when the game was slipping away from his side.

Sean Carrabine – 7.

Carrabine scored two points for Sligo and was one of their stronger players on the day.

Replacements: 6.

Sligo made three substitutions before half-time and Keelan Cawley did well when he was introduced, before being replaced again.

