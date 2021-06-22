“The team that’s really showing great form and has been for three or four years and is fulfilling their potential now seems to be Armagh.”

Former Mayo star Liam McHale has given his thoughts ahead of the 2021 All-Ireland Gaelic football championship.

McHale named five different teams when asked who was most likely to win an All-Ireland, in an exclusive interview with Pundit Arena.

Liam McHale on Dublin, who are going for their seventh consecutive All-Ireland title.

“The obvious ones are Kerry and Dublin. Kerry are still the standard-bearers,” McHale said.

“I think what Kerry did to Galway and what Kerry did to Tyrone might have flattered them a little bit. I don’t think either team seemed to be ready for those particular fixtures.

“Kerry are like Dublin now – if they get on top of you and get a run going they’ll put up a high score very quickly because they’ve so many good forwards.

“You’re talking about Dublin one, Kerry number two and then you have obviously Donegal – I still believe that Tyrone will be a force.

“Of course it’s not knock-out this year so it’s going to be difficult. I think Tyrone will be very hard beaten.

“The team that’s really showing great form and has been for three or four years and is fulfilling their potential now seems to be Armagh.”

Donegal were the last team to beat Dublin in the Championship.

McHale remarked how the core of the Dublin team is still relatively young despite them being the dominant force since 2011.

“That team has evolved an awful lot. There’s an awful lot of young players like Con O’Callaghan and Fenton and these boys,” he said.

“Even Ciaran Kilkenny – they’re still all reasonably young. I know James McCarthy and Philly McMahon are getting a bit older but the core group of that team is still very young.

“Somebody is going to get them down the road. It could be this year. The only reason they’re going to get is because they just don’t have the same hunger on that particular day as a Kerry or a Tyrone or a Donegal or a Mayo.”

Liam McHale was a selector with Roscommon for three championship seasons.

Galway and Roscommon both got relegated from division one and are set to meet in the championship.

McHale worked with Roscommon from 2016-2018 and he suggested Galway are in a far better position ahead of the Connacht semi-final than their opponents.

“Galway’s form seems to be a little bit better than Roscommon’s at the moment,” the Athlone manager said.

“Roscommon getting relegated and losing by nine is a lot different than Galway getting beaten by Monaghan away after extra-time and they really threw that game away.

“Whereas Roscommon got well-beaten so both managers have a lot of work to do but I would say from the last two games of the league, you would have to say that Galway are in a better position and they have improved steadily.

“I saw the Monaghan vs Galway game – I thought they played quite well for big chunks of it and were well in control.

“Basic errors cost them in the end but Padraic Joyce will be happy that they were competitive and right on the edge right to the very end.

“Anthony Cunningham must be scratching his head that Roscommon go to Armagh and got beaten by nine points in a must-win game.

“That’s not good and it’s not good for morale.”

