Kevin McStay fancies Kerry Gaelic footballers to win the All-Ireland

Former Mayo star Kevin McStay thinks that Kerry are going to lift the Sam Maguire Cup in August.

Writing in his Irish Times column, McStay stated his belief that Peter Keane’s side will be All-Ireland champions for the first time since 2014.

Kerry open their 2021 championship campaign on Saturday evening and the Kingdom have not won a championship game since August 2019.

Kerry have not beaten Dublin in the championship since 2009.

“A fast and furious summer beckons and I believe that Kerry will have the Sam Maguire once again when this All-Ireland championship is done,” McStay wrote.

“On the surface, that sounds like a radical proposition: the end of Dublin’s dominion after seven years of splendour.

“But more accurately, it’s just the other side of the spinning coin we have watched through decades of All-Ireland seasons.

“Kerry versus Dublin is a force that is both magnificent and oppressive. I think we are about to see the pendulum swing into green and gold country.”

Kevin McStay feels Kerry have good strength in depth.

McStay suggested Dublin have hit their peak and are no longer the unbeatable, flawless side that they once were.

“Kerry have the depth and firepower to match Dublin. And I don’t feel Dublin are quite as good as they were three seasons ago. When Brian Fenton was at his absolute peak in 2018 and 2019 they were unstoppable. I am not sure they are improving as a force.

“They are unreal in their energy and hunger and enthusiasm to prolong this extraordinary winning streak,” he wrote.

Kevin McStay managed Roscommon for three seasons.

McStay was in charge of the Roscommon footballers from 2016-2018 and won a Connacht championship in 2017.

The Mayo native works as a GAA analyst with RTE and the Irish Times and published his autobiography The Pressure Game in 2019.

