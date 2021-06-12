Kerry vs Tyrone player ratings.

Here are our player ratings after a one-sided league semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone. Let us know your thoughts on these ratings after today’s 6-15 to 1-14 victory for the Kingdom.

Kerry player ratings.

Kieran Fitzgibbon – 7.

Fitzgibbon did not have too much to do in the Kerry goalmouth but his kick-outs were fine and his distribution was solid.

Brian O Beaglaoich – 7.

Defended well for Kerry and got on a lot of breaking ball. His distribution was reliable as well.

Jason Foley – 8.

Enjoyed one of his best games in a Kerry jersey. The Kingdom full-back won a lot of 50/50 balls and got his name on the score-sheet with a well-taken point

Tom O’Sullivan – 7.

All of the Kerry full-back line impressed and O’Sullivan was no different.

Mike Breen – 8.

Was very impressive at half-back and found the target with a neat point.

Gavin Crowley – 7.

Was solid at centre-back. He is becoming a very consistent performer.

Gavin White – 8.

White showed superb initiative along with an excellent piece of skill to score Kerry’s second goal. The Dr. Crokes star lobbed Niall Morgan from a long way out to give Kerry a four-point lead.

Gavin White boots the ball with excellent accuracy to get a GOAL for @Kerry_Official v @TyroneGAALive in the Semi-Final of the Allianz Football League #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/aBTMkN5yok — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 12, 2021

Diarmuid O’Connor – 7.

O’Connor was strong at midfield for Peter Keane’s side.

Adrian Spillane – 7.

Spillane did not make a huge impact on the game but didn’t make too many mistakes either.

Stephen O’Brien – 7.

Was lively and won a lot of ball. O’Brien will be disappointed not to have scored as he was a little wayward with his shooting.

Sean O’Shea – 8.



O’Shea is one of the best footballers in Ireland and he stood out on this occasion. O’Shea was excellent when in possession of the ball and was ever reliable with his shooting.

Paul Geaney – 9.

This was one of Geaney’s best Kerry performances in recent times. The wing-forward scored two goals to give Kerry a strong lead in the first half. Geaney will have every reason to be pleased with this display.

David Clifford – 9.

David Clifford is a joy to watch. The Fossa star scored 1-6 today and set up more scores. Some of his frees were superbly taken from acute angles. Clifford has the potential to be the best Gaelic footballer of all time.

Dara Moynihan – 8.

Moynihan has nailed down a starting spot on this Kerry team and found the net here. The Spa player has great speed and is becoming a thorn in every opposition defence.

Paudie Clifford – 7.

Often went deep to get on the ball. He failed to score but still caused Tyrone a few problems.

Subs.

Micheal Burns – 8.

Micheal Burns made an impact after being introduced from the bench. Burns scored two points from play that piled further misery on the Ulster side.

Killian Spillane – 8.

Took two scores superbly when he came on. Spillane will stake a serious claim for a championship starting berth.

Jack Barry – 8.

Reacted most quickly to score a goal in the second half. Barry showed good composure to slot the ball into an empty net.

Jack Sherwood, Joe O’Connor, Paul O’Shea, Graham O’Sullivan, Tommy Walsh – N/A.

Tyrone player ratings.

Niall Morgan – 5.

Morgan will be disappointed with his performance. The Tyrone goalkeeper is usually outstanding but was at fault for two of the goals today. The Edendork star is one of the best net-minders in Ireland and he will bounce back from this.

Cormac Monroe – 6.

It was a very difficult day for the Tyrone defence and Munroe was substituted early on.

Ronan McNamee – 6.

McNamee was given the impossible task of marking David Clifford. He is one of the best full-backs in Ireland but Clifford definitely won that duel.

Padraig Hampsey – 7.

Hampsey was decent for Tyrone and was one of their better defenders.

Michael McKernan – 6.

McKernan did not stand out throughout the game.

Frank Burns – 6.

Burns likely wishes he had been able to get more involved in the match.

Peter Harte – 7.

Harte was one of Tyrone’s stronger players and he registered a very nice score.

Matthew Donnelly – 7.

Donnelly would have wished to have made more of an impact but he did get on the scoresheet.

Liam Rafferty – 6.

Rafferty was quiet throughout the tie.

Kieran McGeary – 8.

McGeary was arguably Tyrone’s best player today. The wing-forward scored three points for the Ulster outfit.

Darragh Canavan – N/A.

Darragh Canavan went off with what looked like a serious injury early on in the match.

Conor Meyler – 6.

Meyler tried hard but could not get into the game for Tyrone.

McCurry – 8.

Darren McCurry is a very lively forward and he was impressive here. The Edendork footballer registered three points.

Conor McKenna – 6.

McKenna was kept quiet by the Kerry defence throughout.

Paul Donaghy – 6.

Donaghy did score one point from a free but Tyrone would have liked to have gotten a lot more out of the Dungannon Clarke’s star.

Subs.

Mark Bradley – 7.

Mark Bradley was introduced for Canavan early on and he certainly made an impact on the match. Bradley managed to score one point for Tyrone.

Tiernan McCann – 8.

McCann found the net after being brought on. It was the only goal that Tyrone scored in the game.

Richard Donnelly – 7.

Donnelly got involved in the match for Tyrone and managed to put the ball over the bar.

Rory Brennan – 7.

Brennan got on a lot of ball after his introduction and made his presence known.

Ronan O’Neill – 7.

O’Neill registered a point late on which was nothing more than a consolation score for Tyrone.

Niall Sludden and Conn Kilpatrick – N/A.

