Ken McGrath suggests hurling is becoming a boring sport to watch

Former Waterford star Ken McGrath feels hurling is becoming a boring sport for spectators to watch.

The four-time Munster champion is displeased that the physicality is going out of the sport and suggested hurling is getting like basketball.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, McGrath gave his opinion on the situation.

Ken McGrath was one of Waterford hurling’s best-ever players.

“I sat down last Sunday and at times you are finding it hard to get excited because there is so much loose play,” McGrath said.

“There were a couple of games I turned off and I’ve never turned off a game of hurling in my life. It was boring, it was actually boring.

“For years, the clash of the ash was what we were brought up on. Now a clash of the ash is a free.

“I don’t think we should be taking the physicality out of the game. It’s not a basketball match, it’s a hurling match. I think you have to really judge it.”

Ken McGrath retired from inter-county hurling in 2011.

McGrath’s native county were defeated by Clare in the Munster hurling championship quarter-final last weekend.

This was a disappointing result for Waterford as they had reached the All-Ireland final in 2020.

Clare now face Tipperary this weekend in the provincial semi-final and the Banner county have not won a Munster championship title since 1998.

Waterford hurlers have had a lot of misery in the Munster championship in recent seasons and the Deise have only won one of their last 13 provincial matches.

McGrath got to represent his county in one All-Ireland final in 2008 though it was far from a pleasant experience for the Mount Sion ace as Waterford fell to a 23-point defeat at the hands of Kilkenny.

The 43-year-old won three all-star hurling awards in 2002, 2004 and 2007 and is widely regarded as one of Waterford’s best-ever players.

