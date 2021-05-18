“I wish to wholeheartedly retract those comments with regard to Galway and to apologise for them.”

Limerick boss John Kiely has apologised to Galway after he accused the Tribesmen of simulation during their Allianz Hurling League encounter on Sunday.

Kiely watched his side lose by six points before launching a withering assessment of Galway, saying there were “some clear examples of simulation” that were “very embarrassing”.

Kiely has, however, retracted his post-match remarks, telling the Irish Examiner that he made a mistake in criticising Galway after Sunday’s defeat.

“I should have paid more attention to my own performance and that of the team than to the opposition,” said the two-time All-Ireland winning boss.

“At the time I was of the opinion that I had seen an incident that I wasn’t happy with. It was late in the game and very much to the forefront of my thoughts after the game.”

John Kiely and Limerick have had a healthy rivalry with Galway since 2018.