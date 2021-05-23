Joe Brolly was not impressed with Conor McCarthy’s post match interview

“This is part of the problem. I call it the board-room-ification of Gaelic football. We all sound like politicians now. Everybody says the same things.”

Joe Brolly was not impressed Conor McCarthy’s post-match interview on Saturday. McCarthy is known for his pleasant demeanour and courtesy, along with his excellent footballing ability, and he played a brilliant game against Donegal yesterday scoring a hat-trick.

Monaghan were nine points up at one stage and couldn’t see out the tie. This has, unfortunately, becoming a worrying trend for the Farney county. It happened against Dublin last year in the league and against Cavan in the 2020 Ulster Championship.

Monaghan cannot see out games and Conor McCarthy understandably disappointed.

On both of those occasions, the game was 99% won and Monaghan failed to get over the line. So, one could have sympathy with McCarthy for not being in the best of humour when called to do an interview within seconds of the final whistle.

Joe Brolly could not understand why the Scotstown footballer wasn’t in great form however, as the Eir Sport pundit noted how he would be in celebratory form after such a strong individual display.

"You would think Monaghan got beat!" Joe Brolly isn't impressed with Conor McCarthy post match reaction despite the fact that he scored a first-half hat-trick for Monaghan! Live on eir sport 1!#AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/vHchIHeWTw — eir Sport (@eirSport) May 22, 2021

“You would think Monaghan got beat! What’s wrong with young fellas nowadays?” Brolly said.

Joe Brolly would want a pint after scoring a hat-trick.

“He scored a brilliant hat-trick and [it’s like], ‘Oh, I’m going home to see my psychiatrist. I need some counselling after that. It was very disappointing, you know. Really, it was very disappointing.

“What is wrong with people? I can tell you, if I scored a hat-trick in a league game, I’d have been absolutely bouncing – Let’s get pints in the Dungiven club. Wasn’t I unbelievable? What the hell! I mean, it’s not every day you do it, and it was a terrific hat trick. What’s wrong with expressing a bit of joy around the game?

“This is part of the problem. I call it the board-room-ification of Gaelic football. We all sound like politicians now. Everybody says the same things.”

