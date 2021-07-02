Jackie Tyrrell suggests Cathal Barrett should mark Tony Kelly on Sunday

For two hours next weekend, if Kelly goes to Nancy Blakes in Limerick for a pint, you are there peeping over his shoulder going, ‘And the bacon fries for me, Tony.’

Former Kilkenny hurler Jackie Tyrrell feels Cathal Barrett should mark Tony Kelly when Tipperary and Clare face off on Sunday. Waterford put attacking half-back Calum Lyons on Kelly and the Ballyea player had a field day as Clare emerged with the win.

To make matters worse for Waterford on the day, Lyons’s influence on the game was nullified as he was constantly tracking Kelly. Writing in his Irish Times column, Tyrrell explained why he would instruct Barrett to mark Kelly on Sunday.

Tony Kelly was excellent for Clare against Waterford.

“If I was Sheedy, I’d have been ringing Cathal Barrett last Sunday evening at 5.05 pm. A very short call, one message,” Tyrrell wrote.

“Kelly is yours. For two hours next weekend, if Kelly goes to Nancy Blakes in Limerick for a pint, you are there peeping over his shoulder going, ‘And the bacon fries for me, Tony.’

“Tipperary have to plan for Kelly, that’s obvious. I think they do it through Barrett’s shutdown man-marking and an overall team awareness of where Kelly is on the pitch.

“You want to limit his space. You want to really target the areas and situation he likes to shoot from.

“Clare will use Shanagher and, if he returns, Shane O’Donnell to help take the attention away from Kelly. But essentially, Tipperary players from 2 to 12 have to be very wary of where Kelly is at all times.

“They have to cut down the space around him and delay the delivery of ball into him from John Conlon, Colm Galvin and the rest.

“When Kelly is inside the Tipperary half, Barrett should be by his side and the next Tipperary defender should be no more than 10 yards away. That will slow down the ball out of the Clare defence, giving Tipp that crucial extra half-second to see what’s what.”

Jackie Tyrrell captained Kilkenny to the 2006 All-Ireland title.

Tipperary overcame Clare in the 2019 Munster championship, although the Banner county prevailed when the sides met a year previously.

Clare are hoping to win their first Munster title since 1998 though Tipperary will be favourites to reach the final.

