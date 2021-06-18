Jackie Tyrrell suggests Galway have the best hurling panel in Ireland

“They have high skill levels and probably have developed the best panel, better than Limerick’s even.”

Former Kilkenny hurling star Jackie Tyrrell feels Galway have the best panel in the country at the moment.

The 2017 All-Ireland champions finished top of division 1A after winning four of their five group games.

Writing in his Irish Times column, Tyrrell stated his belief that Galway are the team best placed to take Limerick’s All-Ireland throne.

Galway have won three successive All-Ireland minor titles.

“The frontrunners to really challenge Limerick in this championship,” was how Tyrrell described Galway.

“They have it all – they are physical, pacy, they have high skill levels and probably have developed the best panel, better than Limerick’s even.

“In addition to the guys who bubbled up for them last year like Fintan Burke, Shane Cooney and Brian Concannon, you can now add in Evan Niland, Jack Fitzpatrick and Darren Morrissey. Those are some serious options.

“The form of Cathal Mannion is key, and his loss in the semi-final last year was so crucial. They have the luxury of playing Joe Canning anywhere from eight to 15 depending on what they need.

“There is a nice blend of youth and experience in this panel and I expect big things from them in the next few months.”

Galway open their Leinster championship campaign with a semi-final meeting against Dublin or Antrim. Shane O’Neill’s side lost to Kilkenny in the 2020 Leinster final and narrowly lost out to Limerick in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The Connacht side are two games away from winning the 2020 All-Ireland u-20 championship so they looked poised to be consistent All-Ireland challengers in the next few seasons.

Jackie Tyrrell retired from inter-county hurling in 2016 and won nine All-Ireland titles as well as 11 provincial championship’s throughout his career.

