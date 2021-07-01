Ranking five of the biggest hurling shocks in recent times

Five of the biggest hurling shocks ranked.

We have taken a look at five of the biggest shock results in recent hurling history.

Shocks in hurling have been relatively rare but we have picked out five of the biggest ones. Let us know your thoughts on these rankings.

5. 2013 Leinster semi-final replay: Dublin 1-16 Kilkenny 0-16.

Kilkenny had beaten Dublin by 18 points in the 2012 Leinster championship. Anthony Daly had made a lot of progress with the capital’s hurling team but Kilkenny were the major stumbling block for them.

To be fair to Dublin, Kilkenny were streets ahead of everybody in Ireland at the time.

Kilkenny beat Offaly in the quarter-final but they were far from as good as their usual selves. Dublin should have won the drawn encounter but Daly’s side were every bit as efficient in the replay and claimed a fully deserved three-point win.

Dublin would go on to win their first provincial title since 1961 and 2013 remains the only time in the last 60 years that the Bob O’Keefe Cup has resided in the capital.

4. 2017 Munster championship quarter-final: Cork 2-27 Tipperary 1-26.

Cork beating Tipperary would never be constituted as a major shock, though the Premier county had won the 2016 All-Ireland playing scintillating hurling and had beaten Cork by nine points in the process.

The Rebels had been eliminated from the 2016 qualifiers against Wexford and were considered very unlikely victors here.

Kieran Kingston’s young side had other ideas however, as Cork ambushed Tipperary and claimed a fully-deserved four-point win.

This kick-started an excellent two years for the Leesiders who won the 2017 and 2018 Munster championships.

3. 2010 All-Ireland qualifiers: Antrim 1-17 Dublin 0-19.

Dublin beat Antrim by 10 points in the 2009 Leinster championship while the Saffrons also suffered defeats against Offaly and Laois.

Offaly then eliminated the Ulster side from the 2010 Leinster championship and Antrim responded with a narrow qualifier win over Carlow.

Dublin had taken a huge beating off Kilkenny in the provincial semi-final, though Anthony Daly’s team bounced back superbly with a 13-point win over Clare and few would have given Antrim any chance of turning them over.

Dinny Cahill’s side had not read the script however and Dublin were eliminated from the championship in dramatic circumstances in Croke Park.

2. 2020 Christy Ring Cup semi-final: Down 2-20 Offaly 1-23 (Down win 3-2 on penalties).

The Down hurlers were given no chance against Offaly in the 2020 Christy Ring Cup semi-final. Ronan Sheehan’s group had had a great season up to the game and claimed promotion from division 2A, though Offaly were seen as being far too strong for them.

Down had other ideas however and the Mourne men came through after a penalty shootout with Michael Fennelly’s side stunned.

1. 2019 All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final: Laois 1-22 Dublin 0-23.

Dublin knocked Galway out of the 2019 All-Ireland championship and that result could easily have been included in our list of shocks.

However, nobody saw Dublin being eliminated from the competition at the next hurdle. Eddie Brennan’s Laois outfit had played some superb hurling and had racked up big scores during their Joe McDonagh Cup success.

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise was buzzing and there was a huge home crowd supporting Laois. The midlands side got an early lead and kept their composure when the game was in the melting pot, as Dublin exited the championship.

Read More About: GAA Rankings, Hurling