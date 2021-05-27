Hurling player rankings – The top five current players rated

We have put together hurling player rankings with the five top current players rated.

These were very tough selections, which will rightly cause plenty of debate.

5. Nickie Quaid.

A good goalkeeper is an integral part of any hurling team and Nickie Quaid is an outstanding keeper. He is composed on the ball, an excellent distributor, very good under the high ball and a super shot-stopper.

Quaid is a key component of this all-conquering Limerick team, an underrated ‘keeper who does not get the credit he deserves.

Limerick would not be as good without him. His save to deny Cork in the dying moments of the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final was phenomenal. Quaid is definitely worthy of a place in the top five hurlers in Ireland.

4. Gearoid Hegarty.

Gearoid Hegarty is a great hurler. He is big and strong along with being very skilful. He was hurler of the year in 2020 and deserved the award. Hegarty is also a great ball-winner and can set up the play very well.

The St. Patrick’s player has worked hard for his place in this Limerick team and is continually improving. If Hegarty finds form this year then Limerick will feel confident about their chances of retaining the All-Ireland. A very difficult hurler to play against.

3. Tony Kelly.

There is an argument to be made that Tony Kelly is the most naturally gifted player in Ireland. He has incredible wrists and can score from all over the pitch. Clare would be very poor without him, and he was a star for the county when they won the All-Ireland in 2013.

Kelly has fantastic ability and has carried his county over the past few seasons. The Ballyea player is unmarkable on his day and has been consistent for Clare as well.

2. Patrick Horgan.

Patrick Horgan is one of the most unlucky players ever to come out of Cork. If he was involved in any other era, he would have won multiple All-Ireland medals. Horgan arguably the best Cork player since Christy Ring and he hails from the same club as the Cork legend.

Horgan is a master at frees and can score a crucial goal as well, the one player that nobody would begrudge an All-Ireland medal.

Cork have very good players coming through, and it is possible Horgan is nearing retirement. Yet, the corner-forward is a joy to watch on the hurling pitch. One of the greatest hurlers of the modern era.

1. TJ Reid.

TJ Reid burst onto the scene at a time when Kilkenny were the dominant force, so he initially couldn’t force his way into the team. Reid won All-Ireland’s as a substitute in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and it was only from 2010 onwards that he started to be a regular starter.

Reid has improved gradually every year and is now carrying Kilkenny. The Ballyhale Shamrocks star has been his county’s star player for the last few seasons and he was majestic when they beat Limerick in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

Reid’s form is also carried over on the club scene with Ballyhale Shamrocks where he has won five All-Irelands. He has won 15 All-Ireland titles between Senior, Under-21, club and schools hurling along with a Fitzgibbon Cup title.

Reid is a superstar hurler who has incredible strength along with a huge skill level. He has great anticipation skills as well. Reid will definitely be in discussions for the greatest hurler of all time.

