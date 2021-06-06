Player ratings from Galway vs Waterford.

Here’s how we rated the players after Galway’s 4-28 to 3-23 victory over Waterford. Joe Canning was majestic for the Tribesmen who pulled away for an eight point win.

Galway player ratings.

Eanna Murphy – 6.

Murphy was decent in the Galway goalmouth and wasn’t at fault for any of the goals.

Shane Cooney – 6.

Shane Cooney did not make too many mistakes throughout the match.

Daithi Burke – 7.

Burke impressed at full-back and got his name on the scoresheet towards the end.

Darren Morrissey – 6.

Morrissey did not make too much of an impression on proceedings.

Padraic Mannion – 7.

Padraic Mannion is a reliable player and he did well throughout the match. Made an excellent catch in the first half.

Gearoid McInerney – 7.

McInerney is one of the best defenders in Ireland and was solid again over the course of the game.

Fintan Burke – 6.

Fintan Burke did not make a major impact on this encounter.

Johnny Coen – 7.

Coen got on a lot of ball and set up a few good moves. It was a decent display in midfield.

Joe Canning – 10.

A masterclass. No other words to describe it. Joe Canning is one of the greatest hurlers ever to play the game and he was a joy to behold on this occasion.

Canning was scoring freely, setting up a lot of scores and hit a superb sideline over the bar. A genius at work – poetry in motion watching him hurl.

Adrian Tuohey – 8.

Tuohey had one of his better games in a Galway jersey and registered a goal at a crucial stage.

Cathal Mannion – 7.

Mannion hit a few wayward efforts but that was the only real fault you could find with his performance. He is a top player and caused Waterford a lot of trouble.

Sean Loftus – 8.

Loftus played very well for Galway here. He scored two points from play and should be pleased with his performance.

Conor Whelan – 9.



Whelan scored six points from play and was brilliant throughout. He didn’t put a foot wrong. Whelan is turning into one of the best hurlers in the country.

Conor Cooney – 8.

Conor Cooney played as an inside forward and caused the Waterford defence a lot of issues. Ended up with three points from play.

Brian Concannon – 9.

Concannon was superb up front and scored 2-2. He will never play as well and not win a man of the match award.

Substitutes.

Evan Niland – 9.

Niland came off the bench and scored 0-4 from play. He’s always had a huge potential and this could be the season where he delivers on it.

Aidan Harte, Joe Cooney, TJ Brennan, Sean Linnane, Kevin Cooney and Conor Walsh – N/A.

Waterford player ratings –

Shaun O’Brien – 6.

It was a very difficult day to be a Waterford goalkeeper but O’Brien did well enough.

Conor Gleeson – 6.

The Waterford full-back line had a very tough day at the office. Conor Gleeson did not do too bad, nor did any of the Waterford defenders.

Conor Prunty – 6.

Prunty did fine in the circumstances.

Shane McNulty – 6.

McNulty did not make a major impact in the match.

Calum Lyons – 9.

Lyons is an attacking half-back and is perfecting the role. He scored five points from play on this occasion. An excellent individual performance.

Austin Gleeson – 7.

Gleeson showed occasional moments of brilliance but would have liked to be involved more in the tie.

Seamus Keating – 6.

Keating was decent for Waterford in this match.

Barron put together some nice passes but Waterford would have liked him to have been involved more.

Jake Dillon – 6.

Dillon did not stand out throughout this match.

Neil Montgomery – 7.

Montgomery was lively in the Waterford forward line and registered a point.

Shane Bennett – 8.

Shane Bennett did well for Waterford and scored an excellent goal in the opening half.

Kieran Bennett – 7.

Kieran Bennett registered a nice point and set up his brother Shane nicely for a goal.

Dessie Hutchinson – 8.

Hutchinson was one of Waterford’s better players and scored 1-3 from play. His goal was absolutely superb – a belter of a finish into the top corner of the net.

Stephen Bennett – 7.

Stephen Bennett was very reliable from frees but would have wanted to have made more of an impact from general play.

Jack Prendergast – 8.

Jack Prendergast stood out for Liam Cahill’s side and scored 1-2 from play.

Substitutes.

Jack Fagan, Patrick Curran, Darragh Lyons, Kevin Moran, Billy Power, Peter Hogan, Shane Fives – N/A.

