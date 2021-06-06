Player ratings from Galway vs Waterford.
Here’s how we rated the players after Galway’s 4-28 to 3-23 victory over Waterford. Joe Canning was majestic for the Tribesmen who pulled away for an eight point win.
Galway player ratings.
Eanna Murphy – 6.
Murphy was decent in the Galway goalmouth and wasn’t at fault for any of the goals.
Shane Cooney – 6.
Shane Cooney did not make too many mistakes throughout the match.
Daithi Burke – 7.
Burke impressed at full-back and got his name on the scoresheet towards the end.
Darren Morrissey – 6.
Morrissey did not make too much of an impression on proceedings.
Padraic Mannion – 7.
Padraic Mannion is a reliable player and he did well throughout the match. Made an excellent catch in the first half.
Gearoid McInerney – 7.
McInerney is one of the best defenders in Ireland and was solid again over the course of the game.
Fintan Burke – 6.
Fintan Burke did not make a major impact on this encounter.
Johnny Coen – 7.
Coen got on a lot of ball and set up a few good moves. It was a decent display in midfield.
Joe Canning – 10.
A masterclass. No other words to describe it. Joe Canning is one of the greatest hurlers ever to play the game and he was a joy to behold on this occasion.
Canning was scoring freely, setting up a lot of scores and hit a superb sideline over the bar. A genius at work – poetry in motion watching him hurl.
Adrian Tuohey – 8.
Tuohey had one of his better games in a Galway jersey and registered a goal at a crucial stage.
Cathal Mannion – 7.
Mannion hit a few wayward efforts but that was the only real fault you could find with his performance. He is a top player and caused Waterford a lot of trouble.
Sean Loftus – 8.
Loftus played very well for Galway here. He scored two points from play and should be pleased with his performance.
Conor Whelan – 9.
Whelan scored six points from play and was brilliant throughout. He didn’t put a foot wrong. Whelan is turning into one of the best hurlers in the country.
Conor Cooney – 8.
Conor Cooney played as an inside forward and caused the Waterford defence a lot of issues. Ended up with three points from play.
Brian Concannon – 9.
Concannon was superb up front and scored 2-2. He will never play as well and not win a man of the match award.
Substitutes.
Evan Niland – 9.
Niland came off the bench and scored 0-4 from play. He’s always had a huge potential and this could be the season where he delivers on it.
Aidan Harte, Joe Cooney, TJ Brennan, Sean Linnane, Kevin Cooney and Conor Walsh – N/A.
Waterford player ratings –
Shaun O’Brien – 6.
It was a very difficult day to be a Waterford goalkeeper but O’Brien did well enough.
Conor Gleeson – 6.
The Waterford full-back line had a very tough day at the office. Conor Gleeson did not do too bad, nor did any of the Waterford defenders.
Conor Prunty – 6.
Prunty did fine in the circumstances.
Shane McNulty – 6.
McNulty did not make a major impact in the match.
Calum Lyons – 9.
Lyons is an attacking half-back and is perfecting the role. He scored five points from play on this occasion. An excellent individual performance.
Austin Gleeson – 7.
Gleeson showed occasional moments of brilliance but would have liked to be involved more in the tie.
Seamus Keating – 6.
Keating was decent for Waterford in this match.
Barron put together some nice passes but Waterford would have liked him to have been involved more.
Jake Dillon – 6.
Dillon did not stand out throughout this match.
Neil Montgomery – 7.
Montgomery was lively in the Waterford forward line and registered a point.
Shane Bennett – 8.
Shane Bennett did well for Waterford and scored an excellent goal in the opening half.
Kieran Bennett – 7.
Kieran Bennett registered a nice point and set up his brother Shane nicely for a goal.
Dessie Hutchinson – 8.
Hutchinson was one of Waterford’s better players and scored 1-3 from play. His goal was absolutely superb – a belter of a finish into the top corner of the net.
Stephen Bennett – 7.
Stephen Bennett was very reliable from frees but would have wanted to have made more of an impact from general play.
Jack Prendergast – 8.
Jack Prendergast stood out for Liam Cahill’s side and scored 1-2 from play.
Substitutes.
Jack Fagan, Patrick Curran, Darragh Lyons, Kevin Moran, Billy Power, Peter Hogan, Shane Fives – N/A.
