Preview of this weekend’s Gaelic football action

15 Gaelic Football matches take place this weekend, with nine of them occurring tomorrow. We’ve gone through each game and given our verdict.

Allianz Football League Division 1 South

Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3pm (Conor Lane, Cork), Eir Sport.

Both of these teams exited the Championship at the first hurdle last season. Galway have lost their last three competitive encounters, though they are current under-20 All-Ireland champions and Padraic Joyce has named three of those under-20 winners in his starting team for tomorrow’s game.

Kerry were widely tipped to break the Dublin dominance in 2020, but flopped completely against Cork with a late Mark Keane goal, which proved to be a knock-out blow. They are reigning league champions and should start their 2021 campaign with a win.

Verdict: Kerry

Division 1 North

Tyrone vs Donegal, Healy Park, Omagh, 5pm (Joe McQuillan, Cavan), TG4

These teams met twice in 2020, both in the league and championship, with Donegal victorious on both occasions, the latter of which proved to be long-serving Tyrone manager Mickey Harte’s final game in charge.

Tyrone are under new management with Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher at the helm. Donegal played brilliant football against Tyrone and Armagh in last year’s Ulster Championship, before losing out to Cavan in the final, in what was a massive shock. Tyrone should just do enough.

Verdict: Tyrone

Mayo’s first season out of top flight since 1997.

Division 2 North

Mayo vs Down, Elvery’s MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm (Fergal Kelly, Longford), GAAGO.

This will be Mayo’s first time out of the top division since 1997. Their first game is against newly promoted Down. Mayo had a poor league campaign in 2020, but bounced back superbly to reach an All-Ireland final and win a Connacht Championship.

Down are just up from division three and this should be a step too far for them.

Verdict: Mayo

Division 2 South

Cork vs Kildare, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3:30pm (Maurice Deegan, Laois), Eir Sport.

Cork won eight successive matches before falling to Tipperary in last year’s Munster Final. They claimed a division three title along the way. Kildare had a disappointing 2020 campaign, failing to gain promotion while missing out on a Leinster final. This should be one of the weekend’s closer games and Cork might just edge it.

Verdict: Cork

Division 3 North

Longford vs Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 5pm (Jerome Henry, Mayo), GAAGO

Conor Glass will be a massive addition to the Derry Gaelic footballers. They should not be in division three with some of the talent at their disposal including Glass, Shane McGuigan, Christopher McKaigue and Brendan Rodgers. Longford are always hard to beat in Pearse Park, but Derry should just do enough.

Verdict: Derry

Ulster champions meet Fermanagh in local derby.

Fermanagh vs Cavan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 7pm (Martin McNally, Monaghan), GAAGO

Cavan manager Mickey Graham is one of the best in the business. He has managed both Cavan and Mullinalaghta to provincial success against the odds. Cavan had one of their best seasons ever last year, although they will have been disappointed to have dropped down to division three.

They face a Fermanagh side who lost 11 of their 12 games between the league and championship. Sean Quigley will be a welcome return to Fermanagh’s squad, although Cavan should win this.

Verdict: Cavan

Division 3 South

Limerick vs Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5pm (Brendan Griffin, Kerry), GAAGO

Tipperary are reigning Munster champions and their manager David Power has made no secret of his desire to win promotion out of division three. Limerick won division four last year and it took extra time to separate the teams in the championship.

Tipperary might edge this narrowly.

Verdict: Tipperary

Mickey Harte set to patrol Louth sideline for the first time.

Division 4 North

Louth vs Antrim, Geraldines GFC, Dundalk, 3pm (Barry Tiernan, Dublin), GAAGO

Louth shocked the GAA world when they appointed Mickey Harte very shortly after he had stepped down as Tyrone manager. He is up against one of his former players in Enda McGinley, who’s recently taken over Antrim. Harte is one of Gaelic Football’s legendary figures and he’ll hope to continue his winning ways at the weekend.

Louth have lost nine of their last 10 games, so Harte will be hoping to reverse that trend. They certainly won’t have it easy on Sunday, though they may just do enough.

Verdict: Louth

Division 4 South

Waterford vs Carlow, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm (John Ryan, Cork), GAAGO

This group consists of Waterford, Carlow and Wexford, with two of those teams into the semi-finals. There’s a real opportunity for one of them to get promoted. Carlow should have too much for Waterford tomorrow evening.

Verdict: Carlow

SUNDAY

Division 1 South

Roscommon vs Dublin, Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1:45pm (Derek O’Mahoney, Tipperary), TG4

The six in a row All-Ireland champions caused a stir when they were caught training recently and Dessie Farrell will not be on the sidelines on Sunday, as he is serving a 12-week ban. Mick Galvin is expected to wear the Bainisteoir bib tomorrow as his side face a newly promoted Roscommon side.

The absence of supporters will not help the hosts, who are a very passionate football county and Dublin should definitely emerge victorious.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 1 North

Monaghan vs Armagh, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm, (Ciaran Branagan, Down), TG4 App

Seamus McEnaney is another manager serving a ban after Monaghan were caught training and they are up against an Armagh team who are back in the top division for the first time since 2012. Armagh are without the services of Jamie Clarke, who is currently travelling.

Monaghan have won just two of their last nine matches between league and championship, although this is their seventh consecutive year in the top division. They might just get over the line on Sunday.

Verdict: Monaghan

This weekend sees first meeting of local rivals in six years.

Division 2 South

Meath vs Westmeath, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3:45pm, (Brendan Cawley, Kildare), GAAGO

This will be the first time these sides will have met since the famous 2015 Leinster semi-final, where Westmeath came from 11 points down, to defeat Meath for the first time in their championship history. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then and Meath came down from the top division last year, failing to win any of their seven games.

Westmeath comfortably avoided relegation in division two last year and won’t fear a Meath side, whose last game was a 21-point hammering against Dublin in the Leinster final. Results don’t tell the full story for Meath in 2020 however and they will fancy themselves here.

Verdict: Meath