Gaelic football power rankings: The top 10 counties in the country right now ranked

The top 10 sides in the game rated in our Gaelic football power rankings.

We’ve put together power rankings comparing the top 10 Gaelic football teams in the country at the moment. There were some tricky calls along the way but we’ve used facts, statistics and recent form to rank the top 10 teams in the country at this moment in time.

This is sure to change over the next few weeks, as teams prepare for the cut-throat nature of a knock-out Championship. The big challenge for any team is to stop Dublin’s seven in a row and put themselves top of the rankings.

10. Meath.

This is a surprise choice but justified in our eyes. Meath have been very consistent over the past few seasons. They competed very well against Kerry, Dublin, Mayo and Galway in the 2020 league, while they drew with Monaghan. Meath have beaten Westmeath and Down in their last two league games as well.

Andy McEntee’s side won four of their past five games, though they will have been bitterly disappointed with their performance against Dublin in the 2020 Leinster final. Meath’s consistency is what has them up the list.

The sleeping giants reached the Super Eight’s in 2019 and the only team that completely tears them apart in the championship is Dublin, which happens to an awful lot of sides.

9. Armagh.

Armagh are competing in Division One for the first time since 2012 and they have put in two good performances in their opening two games, winning one of them. Kieran McGeeney is in his seventh season involved with the team.

Armagh are building a nice team and have gradually improved throughout his tenure despite initial setbacks.

They are on the easier side of the draw in Ulster and have an opportunity to reach their first Ulster final since 2008. If that happens, and they avoid relegation, it will be an excellent campaign for the Orchard county.

8. Roscommon.

Roscommon will have been displeased with their limp exit in the 2020 Championship as they fluffed their lines against Mayo, but they were comfortable winners of Division Two of the league last year. They possess some strong players and Anthony Cunningham is an excellent manager.

The 2019 Connacht champions’ target now will be to win the relegation play-off which they are sure to be in. Roscommon have lost their last three games however and further misery is likely to come against Kerry this weekend.

7. Monaghan.

Monaghan are an example of what a county can do with limited resources. Malachy O’Rourke took them from division three to division one and won two Ulster Championships along the way. The Ulster side were incredibly unlucky not to reach the 2018 All-Ireland final.

What’s as much as an achievement is that this is Monaghan’s seventh successive season in the top flight. Only Kerry and Dublin have been there longer. Their manager Seamus “Banty” McEnaney is currently serving a 12-week ban.

Monaghan have won only two of 10 games between League and Championship since he has taken over, hence why they are not a small bit higher up the list.

6. Galway.

It was a toss-up between Galway and Monaghan for sixth place. Galway had a good win over Roscommon on Sunday to bounce back from a horrendous display against Kerry.

Galway had lost their previous four games before beating Roscommon and they will look to produce another good performance against Monaghan.

We have them just ahead of Monaghan due to the fact they beat the Ulster side in the 2019 and 2020 league campaigns.

5. Tyrone.

Tyrone have been around the top five consistently since 2003. The problem is that since 2009 they can never make the jump into the top one or even the top two. It’s ultimately why Mickey Harte was not offered a one-year extension last winter. Harte had Tyrone remarkably consistent. The challenge for Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan is to take the next step.

They had a good win over Armagh on Saturday. Tyrone possess some very good footballers and Cathal McShane is to return from injury and will be targeting an Ulster title this year at the very minimum. It would be a brave man to bet against them being further up the list at the end of the Championship.

4. Donegal

Donegal have a very good set of footballers and are one of the best teams in the country. They played some excellent football against Tyrone and Armagh before losing to Cavan in the Ulster final in what was one of the biggest GAA shocks of the century.

Declan Bonner’s side won the 2018 and 2019 Ulster Championships with relative ease. They have beaten Tyrone in the last four meetings between the teams in ;eague and Championship and that’s what has them ahead of their local rivals in the football rankings.

3. Mayo.

James Horan’s side are operating at division two level yet they are probably the third-best team in the country. They are Connacht champions and have been in three All-Ireland finals in the past five seasons. They were the league champions in 2019 too.

Mayo should seal promotion from division two and it would be a major upset if they were not in another Connacht final. They are worthy of third place at the moment.

2. Kerry.

Kerry are the second-best side in Ireland. Peter Keane’s side possess a magical footballer in David Clifford and have strong squad depth. It was a freak result that saw them lose against Cork last year and they should have won the 2019 All-Ireland championship.

The 37 time All-Ireland winners are also reigning league champions and contenders to retain the title. Kerry would love to overtake Dublin at the top of the rankings at the end of this season. It’s a definite possibility.

1. Dublin

No question at all about this. Six in a row All-Ireland champions and unbeaten in their last nine matches, we couldn’t have them anywhere else on the list. This was our easiest decision, as Dublin are arguably the best football team ever and deserve to be top of the rankings.

