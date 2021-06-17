Gaelic football power rankings: Top 10 teams in Ireland ranked, week three

Top ten teams in Ireland rated in our Gaelic football power rankings.

We have put together Gaelic football power rankings, comparing the top 10 football teams in Ireland. We go by recent form, facts and statistics to determine these positions. Let us know your thoughts on the ratings.

10. Cork (new entry).

Cork won three of their four league games and played some excellent, attractive football throughout those victories. Ronan McCarthy’s side have won 11 of their last 13 matches.

The Rebel county were unlucky not to be promoted with that record. Cork beat Kerry in the 2020 Munster championship.

The 2010 All-Ireland champions will head into a Munster final on the back of four successive victories should they overcome Limerick or Waterford.

Cork could be the toughest opponent that Kerry face on their road to the All-Ireland final.

9. Kildare (up one).

Jack O’Connor has done a very good job since taking over as Kildare manager after a disappointing start.

The legendary Kerry boss has managed to gain promotion out of division one in his second season in charge. Kildare are a county with a lot of potential. The Lilywhites won the 2018 All-Ireland u-20 championship.

Kildare have only reached one Leinster final since 2009. Their provincial problems have not just been against Dublin.

The challenge for the Kildare is to establish themselves as the second-best team in Leinster before they can really cause Dublin any problems.

8. Galway (down two).

Galway have lost six of their last seven games and have been relegated to division two. The All-Ireland u-20 champions would have been very disappointed to lose to Monaghan as they were five points up heading into the closing stages.

The challenge for Padraic Joyce now is to beat Roscommon in the Connacht championship semi-final. Galway had established themselves as a top division side so relegation will come as a massive blow to the Tribesmen.

7. Armagh (up one).

Armagh are really motoring well and are definitely heading in the right direction. Kieran McGeeney’s side are playing in the top division for the first time since 2012 and have taken to it like a duck to water.

The Ulster side have only lost one of their four games and secured promotion with a comfortable victory over Roscommon.

Armagh are definitely on the easier side of the draw and will fancy their chances of beating Antrim in the Ulster Championship quarter-final.

The Orchard County have a real chance of reaching their first Ulster final since 2008 – every other team in the province has played in a final since then.

6. Tyrone (down two).

Tyrone’s 16 point loss to Kerry was one of their worst results in recent history. The 2008 All-Ireland champions were torn apart and conceded five goals in the first half.

It was a very disappointing performance and there are serious lessons to be learned ahead of the Ulster championship.

The only positive that Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher can take from the league is that their championship opponents Cavan have had an awful campaign.

Tyrone should do enough to beat Cavan but will need to improve an awful lot if they are to win their first Ulster title since 2017.

5. Monaghan (up two).

Monaghan are the longest-serving team in division one after Kerry and Dublin. It is an incredible achievement for the county with the fifth smallest population in Ireland.

Jack McCarron’s winning score against Galway, in extra-time ensured that the Farney county will play in the top-flight for an eighth consecutive season in 2022.

Monaghan face Fermanagh in the first round of the championship and like Armagh, they would see themselves as being on the easier side of the draw.

This year could provide the ideal opportunity for Seamus “Banty” McEnaney’s side to win their first Ulster title since 2015.

4. Donegal (no change).

Donegal had an awful lot of positives to take from the league campaign. Declan Bonner’s charges beat Tyrone and finished top of their group despite being without their talisman Michael Murphy.

The 2019 Ulster champions also competed admirably with Dublin despite their being little to play for.

Donegal face Down in the preliminary round of the Ulster championship on June 27th. The 2012 All-Ireland winners lost to Cavan in last year’s provincial final in what was one of the greatest GAA shocks in recent times.

Bonner’s side have a difficult championship draw and will do very well to win an Ulster title.

3. Mayo (no change).

On paper Mayo’s league campaign was excellent. James Horan’s troops won their four league games and bounced straight back to division one.

However, promotion came with a massive price-tag as Cillian O’Connor picked up an injury that could potentially rule him out of the entire championship.

O’Connor is one of Mayo’s best-ever footballers and not having him would seriously diminish their chances of success.

Mayo open their championship campaign against Sligo on Saturday week and would be odds on favourites to prevail.

The All-Ireland finalists will pray that they have Cillian O’Connor available for selection for the business end of the season.

2. Kerry (no change).

Kerry were flamboyant against Tyrone. The Kingdom attacked and defended superbly and looked a brilliant team. Peter Keane has a lot to be pleased about heading into the championship. Kerry possess a star in David Clifford who is unmarkable.

Kerry made a meal of last year’s championship and fell at the first hurdle. Anything less than reaching an All-Ireland final this year would be a disaster for Keane’s side.

Clare face Kerry in the first round of Munster which won’t be an easy game for the 2014 All-Ireland champions, but it is definitely one that they would expect to win.

1. Dublin (no change).

Saturday’s victory over Donegal ensured that Dublin remain unbeaten in their last 11 competitive matches. Dessie Farrell’s side have won six All-Ireland’s on the bounce and are definitely the top team in our Gaelic football power rankings.

It is a huge challenge for any team to overtake them in top spot in the rankings.

