The top ten Gaelic football teams in the country ranked.

We have compiled our latest version of the Gaelic football power rankings, basing our ratings on current form and facts, and they are sure to change as the season progresses.

Let us know your thoughts on our Gaelic football power rankings. You can read week one’s rankings here.

10. Kildare (new entry).

Kildare have some very talented footballers available for selection and also have an excellent manager in charge, in three-time All-Ireland winner Jack O’Connor.

The Lilywhites won two of their three group games against Cork and Laois and played some very good football on both occasions. Kildare lost to Clare in round two but still finished top of the group.

If O’Connor’s side beat Meath, they will return to the top division for the first time since 2018.

9. Roscommon (down one).

Roscommon have lost their last four matches against Mayo, Dublin, Galway and Kerry respectively. The 2019 Connacht champions are a very proud football county who really punch above their weight.

Roscommon are a level below the very top teams – there is no doubt about that. However, Anthony Cunningham’s side are one of the top 10 teams in the country and will hope to beat Armagh in the relegation play-off.

8. Armagh (up one).

Armagh are playing division one football for the first time since 2012 and Kieran McGeeney’s side don’t look out of place in the top flight. They are playing an attractive brand of football as well.

Armagh will be devastated to be in a relegation decider having claimed three points from a possible six, but will definitely fancy their chances of beating Roscommon.

The Orchard county possess some excellent footballers, with Rian and Oisin O’Neill particularly impressive in the opening rounds.

7. Monaghan (no change).

Monaghan have been in division one for the last seven seasons. The only teams that outlast them in the top tier are Kerry and Dublin. That is a brilliant achievement for the county with the fifth smallest population in Ireland.

However, that record is under severe threat this campaign as Monaghan face Galway with the losers relegated.

Monaghan have a huge following and most of those supporters would despair at the idea of them being ranked behind Galway in the rankings.

Seamus McEnaney’s side have won only two of their last 12 games between league and championship.

Their last two matches have finished all square and the Ulster side will certainly fancy their chances of beating Galway and breaking into the top six in the rankings.

6. Galway (no change).

Galway played very well in their loss to Dublin on Sunday. Padraic Joyce’s side competed with the six in a row All-Ireland champions and caused them a lot of trouble.

Dublin had to play to their best to win the game. Shane Walsh is an excellent talent and is arguably one of the best forwards in Ireland.

There is an argument to be made that Galway have not get the best out of Walsh throughout his career, but he has thrived since Joyce took over ahead of the 2020 season.

Galway face a tricky game away to Monaghan in the relegation play-off. The Connacht side have been in the top division since winning promotion in 2017.

Matthew Tierney positions himself perfectly to get a GOAL for @Galway_GAA v @DubGAAOfficial in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/3LgzfGf9NV — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 30, 2021

Joyce is a very ambitious coach and has made his intentions very clear – he wants to win an All-Ireland before he leaves the job.

There was a sense of a missed opportunity for the Tribesmen in 2020. Galway lost to Mayo by a point in the Connacht final after a very slow start.

Their preparations were very limited as there was a Covid out-break in the squad and Sligo gave them a walk-over in the semi-final.

If Galway had won that final they would have been firm favourites to defeat Tipperary and reach their first All-Ireland final since 2001.

It didn’t happen, but they won an Under-20 All-Ireland last year, so Galway evidently do have players coming through at underage level.

5. Tyrone (no change).

Tyrone drew against Monaghan on Saturday evening, a result which was enough to secure them a place in the league semi-finals.

They will play Kerry in that game and Tyrone have not beaten Kerry or Dublin in a knock-out game since 2008. Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher were hired to change that record.

One thing that could work in Tyrone’s favour is that Kerry can’t play in a league final due to scheduling issues, so the Munster side may not have as much to play for.

Tyrone have not won an Ulster Championship since 2017, so that will be the main target for the 2018 All-Ireland finalists.

4. Donegal (no change).

Donegal finished top of division one North as Declan Bonner’s side were unbeaten in their three group games. They are up against Dublin in a league semi-final, but won’t get to play in the final if they win.

Last year, Declan Bonner took a gamble by resting a lot of key players for the last league game against Kerry. It paid off as Donegal defeated Tyrone in the Ulster championship.

Donegal have played in nine of the last 10 Ulster finals. Michael Murphy should be fit for the championship.

Bonner’s side lost the 2020 Ulster final and their target will be to go one better this time around.

3. Mayo (no change).

Division two football is completely new territory for this Mayo side – it is their first time playing outside of the top flight since 1997.

Mayo have won their first three matches and play Clare in a promotion play-off. James Horan’s side have won seven of their last eight matches.

The Connacht champions are definitely not gone away. Mayo have reached the semi-finals in nine of the last ten seasons. That is a very impressive record and the only team to match it is Dublin.

Clare will not be easy opponents, though one would expect Mayo to regain their top division status at the first time of asking.

2. Kerry (no change).

Kerry have one target this year – to win an All-Ireland. If that doesn’t happen, it’s very hard to see Peter Keane having his three-year term extended.

Keane is one of only five men to manage Kerry since 1995. He will not want to be remembered as the only one of them not to have won an All-Ireland.

The expectation in Kerry is huge when it comes to football. If Kerry don’t win an All-Ireland, it’s seen as an unsuccessful season.

If David Clifford plays to his potential it’s very possible that Keane’s side will overtake Dublin at the top of the rankings.

1. Dublin (no change).

This was definitely the easiest one to select. Dublin are still clearly the best team in Ireland and the six in row All-Ireland champions are arguably the greatest football team ever.

Other teams are improving and Dublin will be challenged in the next few years. It will take a very special team to stop them, however.

Dublin certainly deserve to be top of the Gaelic football power rankings.

