Gaelic football player rankings – The top five current players rated

The top five Gaelic football players in the country ranked.

We have ranked the top five footballers in Ireland at the moment after the latest round of Allianz League, in which Dublin and Kerry, the two best teams in the country, played out a thrilling draw.

These were very tough selections, which will rightly cause plenty of debate.

Gaelic football player rankings – top five.

5. Ciaran Kilkenny.

Ciaran Kilkenny is the fulcrum of the Dublin side, a superb playmaker who sets up a lot of play. Dublin would not be as good without him, which is proven by the fact that when he was injured in 2014 they didn’t win the Championships. He can take a score as well.

An exceptional footballer, the centre-forward was destined for stardom from a young age. Dublin lost the first Championship game that Kilkenny started against Mayo in 2012, but he hasn’t lost a Championship match in the nine years that have followed.

4. Stephen Cluxton.

Stephen Cluxton is one of the best players ever to play the game. An outstanding goalkeeper, Cluxton’s kick-outs are flawless and he sets the standards of the team.

He was the only current Dublin player who was there when things were going badly, so is the only one who knows the value of a Leinster title.

The Parnell’s player is 39 and is showing no signs of slowing down or regressing. He has won 16 Leinster Championships along with eight All-Ireland’s. His performance in the 2019 drawn All-Ireland final was excellent.

The goalkeeper is one of the key reasons why Dublin have won so many All-Irelands. It will be impossible to replace him when he retires, which could be the day that Dublin stops dominating.

3. Con O’Callaghan.

Con O’Callaghan has all the attributes to be a top-class forward. He is quick and strong and can score freely.

The 25-year-old has claimed eight All-Ireland medals between inter-county Gaelic football and club hurling. He is consistent as well and doesn’t have too many bad games.

Dublin hurlers would love to have him available for selection as he has won two All-Ireland titles with Cuala. But O’Callaghan and David Clifford look set for a rivalry to dominate the sport similar to a Messi/Ronaldo duel.

O’Callaghan is one of the best Gaelic footballers in the business at the moment.

2. Brian Fenton.

Brian Fenton is very unlucky not to be in the number one position. He is fantastic and has never lost a championship match playing for Dublin.

Fenton’s distribution is flawless and he is a good fielder as well. He reads the game and brings other players into it. Fenton is a huge part of Dublin’s game plan.

The midfielder was a late bloomer but he has developed into a top-class footballer. Fenton, Cluxton and Kilkenny are the core of the Dublin side, with O’Callaghan the icing on the cake. It is easy to see why they have won so many All-Irelands.

1. David Clifford.

David Clifford is an exceptional talent. He tore defences apart at underage level and he has transitioned straight into the Kerry senior team. Clifford has also led East Kerry to successive senior football championships.

Clifford is very strong and gathers speed when he wins the ball and can score from all angles.

Joe Brolly reckons Kerry only have to base their gameplan around Clifford to win an All-Ireland. And a lot of people would agree with Brolly’s sentiments.

He is an exceptional talent, who will lead his county to multiple All-Ireland titles throughout the decade. Clifford could be the greatest player ever to play the sport. And is good enough to justify the first place in our Gaelic football player rankings.

