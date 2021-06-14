Main talking points from the weekend’s GAA matches.

We have taken a look at five of the key talking points from last weekend’s GAA action. It was a jam-packed weekend of GAA with plenty to discuss.

Kerry play scintillating Gaelic football in victory over Tyrone.

Kerry footballers eased to a 6-15 to 1-14 win over Tyrone on Saturday. Peter Keane’s charges were excellent and scored five goals in the opening half.

Tyrone struggled from the get-go and the Ulster side have not beaten Kerry, Dublin or Mayo in a knock-out game of football since 2008.

The Kingdom look like real All-Ireland contenders and will be red-hot favourites to defeat Clare in the Munster championship quarter-final.

Monaghan refuse to be relegated.

Monaghan’s record in division one is superb. The 2015 Ulster champions secured safety with an extra-time victory over Galway on Sunday and will play in the top division for an eighth consecutive season in 2022.

The Farney county were five points down heading into the closing stages against Galway but a goal from Darren Hughes forced extra-time.

Jack McCarron kicked an excellent score off his left foot in the dying moments of the additional period which secured victory for the hosts.

Monaghan are the fifth smallest county in Ireland in terms of population so it is a serious achievement for them to be at the top tier for so many years.

Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney’s group are the third longest-serving top division side in the country.

The only teams who have been there for longer are Dublin and Kerry.

Ulster and Munster champions demoted to division four.

Cavan and Tipperary lit up the football championships in 2020. Both counties won a provincial title against all odds.

However, both sides are going to meet in division four in 2022. It is incredibly rare to see two provincial championships operating in the basement division and it is something that may never happen again in the history of the GAA.

Longford beating Tipperary was no major surprise but very few would have given Wicklow a chance against Cavan. Davy Burke and his troops had other ideas, however, as Wicklow survived at the expense of the Ulster champions.

Galway finish top of the table after an impressive victory away to Cork.

There wasn’t an awful lot to play for in the final rounds of the hurling league. The relegation pairings had already been decided and it was just a case of seeing who would finish top of division 1A.

Galway needed to win away to Cork to have any chance of finishing at the top of the table. Cork led by six points at the interval but Shane O’Neill’s side were superb in the second half and ended up winning by five.

The 2017 All-Ireland champions have won four of their five group games and face the winners of Dublin vs Antrim in the Leinster championship semi-final.

Mickey Harte’s magic is working in Louth.

Nobody could dispute the fact that Mickey Harte is one of the best Gaelic football managers of all time.

The legendary former Tyrone boss was brought into Louth ahead of this season and getting promoted out of division four would have been the main short-term target given to him.

Louth lost to Antrim in their opening league match but the Leinster side have responded with comfortable victories over Leitrim, Sligo and Carlow.

The three-time All-Ireland winner has certainly made an instant impact on the Wee county.

