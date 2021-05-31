Hurling dominates this weekend’s GAA TV coverage.

There will be seven live GAA matches on TV this weekend. Hurling dominates the action with six games set to be shown, along with one Ladies football match.

The action begins in Corrigan Park, Belfast on Saturday at 3 pm with Antrim set to face Wexford in Division 1B. That game will be shown live on TG4 and a crowd of 500 will be able to attend.

Limerick and Cork live on Saturday evening.

Dublin and Clare will follow on Eir Sport at 5:15 pm in the same division. Parnell Park will play host to that encounter. Clare won the corresponding fixture by nine points in 2020.

Tipperary and Dublin will meet in Division 1B of the Ladies football league at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

TG4 will show that match live. Dublin have won their opening two league matches while Tipperary have suffered two defeats.

RTÉ and Eir Sport will air the meeting of Limerick and Cork in Division 1A of the hurling league at 7:15 pm.

This should be the main hurling match of the weekend and Limerick will be keen to win, as John Kiely’s side are without a victory after three rounds of the league.

GAA on TV Sunday.

TG4 will show two live hurling matches on Sunday. Kilkenny and Laois will meet at 1:45 pm in the first of the live games.

Kilkenny have won their first three matches and are in very good form. Brian Cody’s side beat local rivals Wexford by ten points in the previous round.

Laois have lost their last six matches and Seamus Plunkett’s side will be huge outsiders again on Sunday.

Galway and Waterford will then be shown live at 3:45 pm on the same channel, in what is a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland hurling final which Galway won.

Waterford had a morale-boosting victory over Limerick in round three and defeated Galway in the 2019 and 2020 league campaigns.

The meeting of Tipperary and Westmeath will be shown on the TG4 app at 2 pm.

Tipperary will be expected to win that game comfortably as Liam Sheedy’s side beat Westmeath by 20 points when the sides last met in 2020.

