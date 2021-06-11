Ranking the five counties with the most passionate GAA supporters

Counties with the most passionate GAA supporters ranked.

We have ranked the five GAA counties with the most passionate supporters. These ratings were very tough to choose though the top spot can’t be disputed.

Let us know what you think of these rankings.

5. Tyrone (football).

Gaelic football is a religion in Tyrone. It is a massive county, both in terms of geographical size and supporters’ dedication to their beloved sport of Gaelic football.

When Tyrone won All-Ireland titles in 2003, 2005 and 2008 the numbers following Mickey Harte’s side were huge.

Tyrone have played numerous qualifier matches away from home in the past few seasons and the visiting support has been huge on each occasion.

The club championship is also taken very seriously in the county and the games are often nail-biting, intense affairs.

4. Cork (hurling).

Cork hurling fans are extremely passionate and demanding in contrast to their Gaelic football counterparts.

Hurling in the Rebel county is the main attraction. The Cork jersey is coveted and any young player dreams of playing for the county.

The trains are wedged whenever Cork plays in Thurles or in Croke Park. Cork hurlers were on strike throughout the noughties and it would have really split the large fan base.

Supporters of the 30-time All-Ireland champions have had relatively little to cheer about in recent years as Cork have not lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2005.

3. Monaghan (football).

All of Monaghan seemed to be in Croke Park when Malachy O’Rourke’s side met Tyrone in the 2018 All-Ireland final.

The fifth smallest county in Ireland by population lost that game by a point and were very close to reaching an All-Ireland final.

The Monaghan fans really backed the team that season. When the 2015 Ulster champions were drawn away to Waterford in the qualifiers, a sea of Farney supporters followed them down south.

Monaghan might be a tiny county who punch way above their weight when it comes to Gaelic football but there are very few support bases more passionate.

2. Wexford (hurling).

The interest in Wexford hurling is huge. Since Davy Fitzgerald took over ahead of the 2017 season the Wexford fans have really got behind their team.

60,000 people attended the 2017 Leinster final between Galway and Wexford, the majority of which were Model supporters.

A similar number of Wexford fans attended the 2019 Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final. The south-eastern side craves success.

Wexford used to be a very decent dual county and their footballers reached the 2008 All-Ireland semi-final, though the hurling is the main game down there and there isn’t a more passionate group of hurling supporters in Ireland.

1. Mayo (football).

There can be no debate about this selection. Mayo football has a cult following. The interest is absolutely incredible and stretches far beyond the county’s boundaries. However, the story of supporting Mayo is one of heartbreak and tears.

Mayo fans will have seen their side playing in a dozen All-Ireland finals since they last won one in 1951. All of those 12 games have taken place since 1989.

The supporters always return for more though and Mayo fans are without question the most passionate group of followers in the country.

Read More About: GAA