Round-up of Sunday’s GAA action as the Allianz League play-off pairings decided

Round-up of Sunday’s GAA action.

Sunday was a big day in the Allianz Leagues as the relegation and promotion play-off pairings were determined. We have compiled a round-up of the day’s GAA matches and at which teams are due to meet in the play-offs.

Kerry and Dublin maintain their good form.

There were wins for Kerry and Dublin in Division One of the Allianz football league as both sides booked their place in the knock-out stages.

Kerry claimed a 2-15 to 1-12 win over Roscommon, while Dublin recorded a 2-16 to 1-15 victory over Galway.

Kerry will play Tyrone in the Allianz League semi-finals and Dublin set to meet Donegal. Galway will face Monaghan in the relegation play-off while Armagh and Roscommon will go head to head in the other relegation semi-final.

Mayo pick up a seventh win in eight matches.

In Division Two, there were wins for Mayo, Down, Kildare and Cork. Cork recorded a 0-22 to 1-18 victory over Clare, but it was not enough to secure safety and they must now beat Westmeath in a relegation play-off.

Westmeath lost to Down by a single point after a spirited comeback. Down won 0-13 to 1-9, a result which left them in third place, while Paddy Tally’s side must beat Laois to be safe.

Laois lost 2-18 to 1-8 against Kildare, their fourth defeat in a row. The victory put Kildare top of the group and they will now meet Meath in a promotion play-off.

Mayo beat Meath 3-17 to 2-12 after the latter made multiple changes. The winner of Mayo versus Clare will be promoted.

Mickey Harte making an impact in Louth.

Louth defeated Sligo in the main game of the day in Division Four. Mickey Harte’s charges claimed a comfortable 3-18 to 1-14 win over Sligo and will be promoted if they beat Carlow.

Antrim picked up their third one-point victory in as many weekends after a 2-17 to 1-19 win over Leitrim, although there was nothing at stake for either side.

Kilkenny beat Wexford after seven attempts.

In Sunday’s main hurling match, Kilkenny eased to a 2-27 to 0-23 win over Wexford. Kilkenny hadn’t won any of the previous six meetings between the sides.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side did not perform well in the first half and trailed by 14 points at the interval, as Kilkenny held out for a comfortable win.

Division one South.

Galway 1-15 Dublin 2-16

Roscommon 1-12 Kerry 2-15

Division two North.

Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12

Westmeath 1-9 Down 0-13

Division two South.

Laois 1-8 Kildare 2-18

Clare 1-18 Cork 0-22

Division four North.

Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14

Antrim 2-17 Leitrim 1-19

Hurling.

Division 1B.

Kilkenny 2-27 Wexford 0-23

Division 3A.

Monaghan 2-15 Armagh 1-27

Division one semi-finals.

Kerry vs Tyrone

Dublin vs Donegal

Relegation play-offs.

Galway vs Monaghan.

Armagh vs Roscommon.

Division two semi-finals.

Kildare vs Meath.

Mayo vs Clare.

Relegation play-offs.

Cork vs Westmeath.

Laois vs Down.

Division four semi-finals.

Antrim vs Waterford.

Louth vs Carlow.

