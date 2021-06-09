GAA on TV: Eight games set to be shown live across bumper weekend

There is a feast of GAA action set to be shown on TV this weekend.

There will be eight GAA matches broadcast live on TV this weekend. The Gaelic football leagues have reached the knock-out stages and those clashes dominate this weekend’s televised coverage.

The action commences at 3 pm on Saturday as Clare and Kilkenny hurlers face off in Ennis, with Eir Sport set to broadcast that encounter.

Donegal Ladies footballers face Cork on TG4 at the same time in the league semi-final. While the other last-four game sees Mayo and Dublin go head to head and that tie will throw-in at 5:15 pm, on Sport TG4 YouTube.

Tyrone hope to end Kerry knock-out hoodoo.

Kerry and Tyrone meet at 5 pm on Saturday in the Gaelic football semi-finals and Tyrone have not beaten their fierce rivals in a knock-out game since the 2008 All-Ireland final.

TG4 will show this clash and it will be followed by the meeting of Donegal and Dublin on the same channel.

The All-Ireland champions aim to maintain their 10-game unbeaten record and throw in here is at 7:15 pm.

Mayo face Clare in promotion play-off on Sunday.

There is a double-header on the Irish language channel again on Sunday as Clare and Mayo footballers meet with promotion to the top division the reward for the winners.

The action begins at 1:45 pm in Ennis and it is followed by the meeting of Monaghan and Galway in the division one relegation play-off.

That game starts at 3:45 pm, while the meeting of Cork and Galway hurlers will be shown on the TG4 app at 1:45 pm.

Live GAA matches on tv this weekend.

Saturday.

Clare v Kilkenny (H), 3pm – Eir Sport.

Donegal v Cork, 3pm (LGFA) – TG4.

Kerry v Tyrone (F), 5pm – TG4.

Mayo v Dublin, 5.15pm (LGFA) – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Donegal v Dublin (F), 7.15pm – TG4.

Sunday.

Clare v Mayo (F), 1.45pm – TG4.

Cork v Galway (H), 1.45pm – TG4 app.

Monaghan v Galway (F), 3.45pm – TG4.

Read More About: GAA, Gaelic Football, Hurling, LGFA, national leagues