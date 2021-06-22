GAA on TV this week: Four games live as championship begins

There is a feast of action live on TV in the first weekend of GAA championships.

There will be four GAA matches shown live on TV in the opening weekend of the championship. Two games will be screened on both days.

The action starts on Saturday at 4:30 pm with the meeting of Sligo and Mayo in the Connacht football championship, live on Sky Sports.

Sligo have not beaten their fierce rivals in the championship since 2010, though Mayo were dealt a massive blow when Cillian O’Connor picked up an Achilles tendon injury and he is ruled out of contention here.

GAA on TV: Kerry open their championship with Clare clash.

This tie is followed by the Munster football championship meeting between Kerry and Clare which will also be shown on Sky Sports at 7 pm.

Kerry lost out last year to Cork at the first hurdle in dramatic circumstances and Peter Keane’s side will be keen not to make the same mistakes again.

Clare are a very good team and are arguably better than the Cork side that beat Kerry in 2020, though the Kingdom are unlikely to be eliminated here.

GAA on TV: Down and Donegal open the Ulster championship coverage.

The Ulster football championship commences on Sunday with the meeting of Down and Donegal. This match will be shown live on both RTÉ One and BBC Two Northern Ireland with throw-in set for 1 pm.

Donegal have reached nine of the last 10 Ulster finals and are red-hot favourites to progress to the quarter-final.

The final live game of the weekend is probably the most attractive as Waterford and Clare face off in the Munster hurling championship.

This game begins at 3:30 pm and is also live on RTÉ One. Waterford defeated Clare in the 2020 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Live GAA matches on tv this weekend.

Saturday.

Sligo vs Mayo (f), 4:30 pm – Sky Sports.

Kerry vs Clare (f), 7:00 pm – Sky Sports.

Sunday.

Down vs Donegal (f), 1:00 pm – RTE One and BBC Two NI.

Waterford vs Clare (h), 3:30 pm – RTÉ One.

Read More About: GAA Championships, gaa on tv