GAA on TV this weekend: Eight games to be shown live across three days

It’s a bumper weekend of GAA matches live on TV.

Eight GAA matches will be shown on our TV screens this weekend. The championships are beginning to ramp up with seven Gaelic football teams set to be eliminated this weekend.

The Dublin footballer’s clash against Wexford will not be shown live, which bucks a trend of Dublin championship matches always being shown.

GAA on TV: Triple-header of hurling live on Sky on Saturday.

The first game of the weekend takes place on Friday night with the Limerick minor hurlers set to face Galway at 7:30 pm on TG4. This is the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final which was delayed due to the pandemic.

Saturday will definitely be a couch day for hurling supporters. There are three matches set to shown back-to-back on Sky Sports.

The two Leinster semi-finals take place with Galway vs Dublin at 2 pm followed by the meeting of Kilkenny and Wexford at 4:30 pm.

All-Ireland champions Limerick begin their title defence against Cork at 7 pm in the Munster championship semi-final.

There is also one Gaelic football match taking place on Saturday as Monaghan and Fermanagh go head-to-head in the Ulster championship quarter-final, live on BBC NI at 3:30 pm.

GAA on TV: Three GAA matches live on TV on Sunday.

Sunday also promises to be a fine day of GAA action with three games set to be shown live. The first match sees Roscommon and Galway play each other, in what is arguably the first heavyweight football clash of the season.

RTE will show this game at 1:15 pm and the same channel will also screen the meeting of Tipperary and Clare in the Munster hurling semi-final at 3:45 pm.

The Ulster football championship meeting of Armagh and Antrim will take place at 3:30 pm on Sunday and BBC NI will provide coverage here.

Live GAA matches on TV this weekend.

Friday.

Limerick vs Galway (Minor hurling), 7:30 pm – TG4.

Saturday.

Galway vs Dublin (H), 2 pm – Sky Sports.

Monaghan vs Fermanagh (F), 3:30 pm – BBC NI.

Kilkenny vs Wexford (H) – 4:30 pm – Sky Sports.

Limerick vs Cork (H) – 7 pm – Sky Sports.

Sunday.

Roscommon vs Galway (F) – 1:15 pm – RTE.

Armagh vs Antrim (F) – 3:30 pm – BBC NI.

Clare vs Tipperary (H) – 3:45 pm – RTE.

