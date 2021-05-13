There are six live games televised between Saturday and Sunday.

GAA fans endured a five-month famine, as there were no games from December until last Saturday, but they are now in for a feast of action. Six hurling and football games are set to be broadcast live on TV this weekend.

GAA on TV: Saturday.

The action kicks off down south, with reigning league champions Kerry hosting Galway and that game takes place at 3 pm on Eir Sport 1.

Cork vs Kildare throws in at 3:30 pm on Eir Sport 2, while that is followed by Tyrone vs Donegal at 5 pm on TG4, in a repeat of last season’s Ulster Championship clash.

Saturday evening sees heavyweights Tipperary and Cork meet in the Allianz Hurling League, with that match set to start at 7:30 pm. Both RTÉ and Eir Sport 2 have live coverage of that encounter.

GAA on TV: Sunday.

On Sunday, six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin begin their campaign away to Roscommon. TG4 will broadcast the game live coverage and throw in is at 1:45 pm. Dublin will be without the services of their manager Dessie Farrell, who is serving a 12-week ban for Dublin’s training breach.

That match will be followed by a heavyweight hurling clash between Limerick and Galway at 3:45 pm on the same channel, which promises to be an intriguing affair.

Monaghan vs Armagh will be broadcast live on the TG4 app at 2 pm and many more matches are also set to be streamed over various platforms this weekend.

GAA on TV this weekend.

Here is the full schedule of GAA games on TV this weekend.

Saturday, May 15th.

National Football League.

Kerry vs Galway (3 pm, Eir Sport 1)

Cork vs Kildare (3:30pm, Eir Sport 2)

Tyrone vs Donegal (5 pm, TG4)

National Hurling League.

Tipperary vs Cork (7:30 pm, RTE 2, Eir Sport 2)

Sunday, May 16th.

National Football League.

Roscommon vs Dublin (1:45 pm, TG4)

Monaghan vs Armagh (2 pm, TG4 app)

National Hurling League.

Galway vs Limerick (3:45 pm, TG4)

