GAA on TV: Dublin v Kerry the pick of nine matches on TV this weekend

Dublin versus Kerry and Limerick versus Waterford are amongst the many GAA games on TV this weekend. Nine GAA games in total will be shown live on TV this weekend. The number of games shown live, which has increased due to the pandemic, is music to the ears of arm-chair supporters. Dublin versus Kerry is the standout fixture from the weekend’s action, and here is how to watch it live.

TG4 are showing their first Ladies football game of the season on Friday, when Cork face Tipperary in division one of the Lidl ladies national football league. That game throws in from Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7:30 pm and it will be Cork’s game since losing the 2020 All-Ireland final.

Meanwhile, Tipperary and Galway hurling matches are always easy on the eye. There is a fierce rivalry between the teams and they have played out absolute classics in the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020 championships. They meet on TG4 at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

In football, Westmeath face Mayo at 3 pm on Eir Sport and James Horan’s side will hope to replicate their performance against Down last week.

Ulster rivals Donegal and Monaghan meet on RTÉ and Eir Sport at 5 pm, in a crunch league affair. while the fiercest of foes Tyrone and Armagh face off at 7 pm on Eir Sport.

Mayo and Galway Ladies footballers are up against each other at 7:30 pm on Saturday evening on TG4.

Mouthwatering Sunday action with Kerry and Dublin the main draw for this weekend’s GAA on TV.

Dublin versus Kerry has the potential to be the biggest rivalry across all codes of GAA over the next few years. Kerry’s league record against Dublin is decent, but they have not beaten them in the Championship since 2009.

Matches between the pair are almost always absolute classics. What else would you rather do at 1:45 pm on Sunday? The game is the first part of a double-header on TG4.

The second match is a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Waterford.

Limerick have not won any of their first two games and will hope to bounce back to winning ways against Waterford on Sunday. That game throws in at 3:45 pm.

Davy and Cody face off in one of the weekend’s main GAA tv games.

Arch-rivals Kilkenny and Wexford face each other at 2 pm.

It could be a great game of hurling, as both sides will likely be going all out to win. Wexford defeated Kilkenny in the 2017 and 2019 Championships and would love to do so again, with the winner is in a pole position to win the group.

The match is live on the TG4 app at 2 pm.

GAAgo will show the remaining football games that will not televised and the remaining division one hurling matches.

Friday.

7.30 pm: Cork v Tipperary (Ladies Football) – TG4

Saturday.

1.30pm: Tipperary v Galway (Hurling) – TG4.

3 pm: Westmeath v Mayo (Gaelic Football) – Eir Sport.

5 pm: Donegal v Monaghan (Gaelic Football) – RTÉ 2 & Eir Sport.

7 pm: Armagh v Tyrone (Gaelic Football) – Eir Sport.

7.30 pm: Mayo v Galway (Ladies Football) – TG4.

Sunday.

1.45 pm: Dublin v Kerry (Gaelic Football) – TG4.

2 pm: Kilkenny v Wexford (Hurling) – TG4 app.

3.45 pm: Waterford v Limerick (Hurling) – TG4.

