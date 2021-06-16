GAA power rankings: Top 10 hurling teams in Ireland ranked, week three

Top 10 hurling teams in Ireland rated.

We have put together our latest GAA power rankings, rating the top 10 hurling teams in Ireland. Recent form, statistics and facts were used to determine these positions.

Let us know your thoughts on our hurling rankings.

10. Antrim (no change).

Darren Gleeson’s side had another good win against Laois on Saturday. The Ulster team are one of the fastest improving counties in Ireland.

Antrim could easily beat Dublin in the Leinster championship and overtake them in the rankings in the process.

The GAA have put a lot of money into developing the sport in Belfast and Antrim have the potential to move up the hurling rankings.

9. Dublin (no change).

The Dublin hurlers are in a bad place at the moment. Mattie Kenny’s side lost out to Wexford last Saturday and have now failed to win their last eight games against the eight teams ranked ahead of them.

Even if Dublin do beat Antrim in the Leinster quarter-final it is very difficult to see them competing with Galway in a semi-final.

The capital’s hurlers have not pushed on at all since beating Galway in 2019.

8. Cork (down two).

Cork suffered a disappointing defeat against Galway in their last game. The Rebel county were outclassed in the second half and it was their second loss on the bounce having underperformed against Limerick in round four.

Kieran Kingston’s group face Limerick again in the Munster semi-final and will need to improve on their last two games if they are to come close to shocking the All-Ireland champions.

Cork have the potential to win an All-Ireland but inconsistency has been a key trait since losing to Limerick in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final.

7. Wexford (up one).

Wexford claimed a four-point victory over Dublin after a solid performance. Davy Fitzgerald’s troops were unbeaten in all but one of their five league games.

The Model county should have too much for Laois in Leinster which would set them up for what could be a cracking Leinster semi-final against Kilkenny.

Fitzgerald is desperate to get the south-eastern side back to the heights they reached in 2019, when Wexford won their first Leinster title in 15 years.

6. Kilkenny (down two).

Kilkenny had a perfect league record before losing to Clare on Saturday. Brian Cody’s side’s position at the top of division 1b was confirmed before the game but it was still a very intense battle.

Kilkenny are in a good place ahead of the Leinster semi-final and will fancy their chances of reaching their fourth consecutive provincial decider.

The reigning Leinster champions will always be hard beaten – one of the very few guarantees in life.

5. Clare (up two).

Clare started the league with two very narrow defeats but have bounced back superbly and Brian Lohan’s charges have now picked up three wins on the bounce.

Their performances in the last three ties have matched the results and Clare were very impressive against Kilkenny.

The 2013 All-Ireland champions will really fancy their chances of overcoming Waterford in the Munster championship quarter-final on Sunday week.

4. Tipperary (down two).

Tipperary were outclassed against Waterford on Sunday. Liam Sheedy’s troops were unbeaten in their four group games prior to the tie, but they failed to perform and were deservedly defeated.

Tipperary could easily face Waterford again in the Munster semi-final and the 2019 All-Ireland champions must improve a lot if they’re going to win that tie.

3. Waterford (up two).

Waterford will be relatively pleased with their league campaign. The All-Ireland runners-up put an end to their recent poor records against Limerick and Tipperary.

Liam Cahill has a reputation for being an excellent manager and the Tipperary native has a lot to smile about ahead of the championship.

The Munster championship quarter-final between Waterford and Clare is one to really look forward to. Waterford overcame Clare in the 2020 All-Ireland quarter-final, though the Banner county prevailed in 2018 and 2019.

2. Galway (up one).

Galway finished top of division 1B and Shane O’Neill has every reason to be pleased with that. His side showed great character to come from behind and beat Waterford and Cork in their last two matches.

Galway were unlucky not to beat Limerick in last year’s semi-final and have won three successive All-Ireland Minor titles.

The target for the Connacht side in 2021 is to win an All-Ireland. Anything else would be deemed as a failure.

1. Limerick (no change).

Limerick were unimpressive in their opening three league ties but finished the campaign strongly with two wins over Cork and Westmeath respectively.

The All-Ireland champions will have all their focus on Cork in the Munster semi-final.

The Treaty county look on course to make a serious stab at retaining the All-Ireland championship – something that they’ve never done in their history.

They are one of the best GAA teams in the country and deserve to be top of the hurling power rankings.

Read More About: Hurling, power rankings