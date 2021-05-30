Five best GAA grounds in Ireland ranked.

We’ve ranked the five best GAA grounds in Ireland as fans begin returning to matches. There are several excellent GAA grounds throughout the country and we’ve selected five of the very best.

Best GAA grounds

5. St. Tiernach’s Park, Monaghan.

There is not a better atmosphere in Ireland than that of a packed St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones on Ulster final day.

The capacity is estimated to be 29,000 and the Ulster final is always very close to a sell-out. There are poor public transport links and parking around the ground which is the only negative point.

The stadium provides a huge boost to the border town’s economy and the atmosphere around the big Ulster Championship matches is a joy to behold.

St. Tiernach’s Park deserves its place on the list for those reasons alone.

4. Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

Pairc Ui Chaoimh was redeveloped in 2017 and can now hold 45,000 people. The new redevelopment resulted in a truly excellent ground. It has also held concerts in the past few years.

The stadium is a 20-minute walk away from Cork Kent railway station though there is limited parking options available around the ground.

The traffic around the ground on match day can be quite heavy which is probably the ground’s main negative feature.

Overall though it is a top new stadium without question and should host numerous massive matches in the upcoming years.

Cork hurlers generate huge support so a full, packed Pairc Ui Chaoimh could really work to their advantage. It certainly is one of the top GAA grounds.

3. Fitzgerald Stadium, Kerry.

Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney is one of the most scenic inter-county GAA grounds in Ireland. There is a great view of the Kerry mountains from the ground.

The stadium capacity was capped at 31,900 when Kerry played Mayo in the 2019 football championship.

When Kerry play Cork in the Munster Championship the atmosphere can be electric and the quality of football is usually top class.

Killarney is very much a tourist town, particularly in the summer, so there is a lot of excitement around the place on big championship match days.

2. Semple Stadium, Tipperary.

Semple Stadium in Thurles is a terrific ground. The dimensions and playing surface are perfect for hurling. The GAA was founded in Hayes Hotel, Thurles and it is very much a hurling town.

Every match in the stadium has the town hopping and local businesses thrive off the big games. It can be hard to get parking near the ground, though there is very good rail access from both Cork and Dublin.

Semple Stadium hosts some massive matches and All-Ireland semi-finals have been played here as recently as 2018. It is an excellent stadium and is definitely one of the top grounds in Ireland.

1. Croke Park, Dublin.

Croke Park is one of Europe’s best grounds. It is a fantastic stadium which is easily accessible and can hold 82,300 people.

There is parking around the ground if one arrives early enough and it is also very easy to reach by public transport.

Croke Park is located in a vibrant part of Dublin and there are plenty of bars around the area for fans to savour the pre-match atmosphere.

The stadium is seldom full to maximum capacity although that makes it easier for GAA fans to secure tickets to games.

It is a great sight when full to the limits however one of the few downsides is the ground can feel empty and quiet when there is a small crowd present or when it is less than half full.

Overall though Croke Park ticks every box and is the best GAA ground in Ireland without question.

