400 home fans to attend inter-county GAA in Northern Ireland this weekend

Fermanagh vs Longford set to be the first inter-county GAA game to welcome fans since March 2020.

Fans of Fermanagh, Armagh and Donegal GAA teams may be lucky enough to get a chance to see their sides in action this weekend.

No supporter has attended an inter-county GAA game since March 2020. But, last week Northern Ireland relaxed their restrictions to allow 500 spectators attend sporting events.

The GAA have confirmed that inter-county games in the north will be permitted to have a limited of fans present. Armagh vs Donegal, Tyrone vs Monaghan and Fermanagh vs Longford will all have supporters present this weekend.

Home side will have 400 tickets to sell with other 100 tickets going to panelists and officials.

50 complimentary tickets will go to the away teams non-playing players and county officials, with no tickets on sale to spectators. Another 50 free tickets will go to non-playing players and home team officials.

400 tickets will then go on sale to the home fans. Tickets will range from £10-15.

The Irish government is expected to announce a timeline to have spectators at games in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, with a sizeable crowd expected to be at this year’s All-Ireland final.

There have been very few supporters at games in the south since the pandemic began.

Local rivals Kilkenny and Wexford to face off on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the postponed league game between Kilkenny and Wexford will take place this Sunday in Nowlan Park, at 3pm.

The game going ahead is subject to the Wexford players currently isolating being deemed safe to play by the HSE on Thursday. Wexford have won the last four meetings between the teams.

Clare manager Brian Lohan was very unhappy with the situation that saw two of his players miss Sunday’s victory over Laois after being deemed close contacts of Wexford hurlers.

