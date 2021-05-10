Equal funding announced for female GAA players

Both Male and Female GAA players set to receive €1,200 in plans announced.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers announced on Monday that female football and camogie players will now receive the same funding as their male counterparts.

Funding for female players will increase to €2.4 million from €700,000, an increase of €1.7 million. This news comes five months after the GPA and WGPA announced a merger.

Previously, female players were receiving €400 each, while male players were getting €1,200 and now every player will get €1,200.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has committed to equal funding for male and female inter-county players.

When asked on RTÉ Radio 1 when will the current imbalance end, he said "this year".

Funding for female inter-county players will treble from €700k to €2.4m. — Eoghan Cormican (@cormicaneoghan) May 10, 2021

GPA Merger.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on Monday morning, Chambers explained the move.

“I can’t stand over or defend that inequality. We’re in 2021 and I think we’ve seen this year we’ve seen the GPA and WGPA has merged, underpinned by the message of equality. I think that principle has to stand when it comes to the funding of our players.

We’ve seen massive growth in Ladies Football and Camogie in the last 20 years. For all of our young women and girls playing Gaelic football, we need to make sure there is no artificial glass ceiling when it comes to sport.

“I’m serious about rectifying that. It is absolutely important we have parity of esteem and equality when it comes to funding. I’m going to do it this year. Incremental progress when there is such inequality isn’t enough,” the minister said.

GPA Reaction.

Former Antrim hurler and interim GPA CEO Ciaran Barr welcomed this announcement.

“With the merger of the GPA and WGPA the pillar of Equality was added to the GPA Constitution. We want to achieve equality of investment, recognition and opportunity for our female members and it is heartening that our public representatives have responded so positively to that position.

“Today’s announcement also shows that when players speak collectively with one voice through the GPA really constructive and impactful change can come about,” Barr said.

The LGFA national football league gets underway on weekend of May 22 and 23rd, while the camogie leagues begin on Saturday.

