Fermanagh GAA star Eoin Donnelly is not a fan of the Tailteann Cup

“I don’t think the Tailteann Cup is a great incentive for any players.”

Fermanagh Gaelic footballer Eoin Donnelly has spoken out against the new second-tier Tailteann Cup competition.

All division three and four teams will enter the Tailteann Cup unless they reach a provincial final and Donnelly feels that the second-tier competition is not a great incentive for any footballer to commit.

Donnelly shared his thoughts on the competition when speaking to the Irish News.

Eoin Donnelly is one of Fermanagh’s best players.

“In the space of 18 months you go from finishing in the top three in Division Two to being down in Division Three,” Donnelly said.

“I don’t think the Tailteann Cup is a great incentive for any players, especially not myself, and it makes it very difficult then.

“It’s an easy out for the powers that be to get rid of 16 teams without putting too much thought into how you’re going to bring them on and improve them.

“Division Three is so competitive, you can see the likes of Cavan and Tipperary – they’re going to be potentially missing out next year as well.”

Eoin Donnelly scored a late winner when Fermanagh beat Monaghan in the 2018 Ulster semi-final.

Donnelly’s team are up against local rivals Monaghan on Saturday in the Ulster football championship. Monaghan claimed a narrow victory when the sides met in the 2019 All-Ireland qualifiers.

Fermanagh stunned the GAA world when Rory Gallagher’s troops overcame Monaghan in the 2018 Ulster semi-final, in what was one of the biggest GAA shocks in recent times.

Donnelly got a late goal to send his county into raptures although Fermanagh failed to perform against Donegal in the Ulster final.

Monaghan will be favourites to progress in Saturday’s encounter and the 2015 Ulster champions secured their division one status with an extra-time victory over Galway in the relegation play-off.

