Eamonn Fitzmaurice offers an explanation for GAA injuries

Former Kerry GAA boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice offers an explanation as to why there are so many hamstring injuries.

There have been a lot of injuries picked up in the first few rounds of the GAA leagues. This is to be expected as teams are coming back to action after a five-month layoff, where no training was permitted. For teams who were eliminated from the championship earlier the layoff was even longer.

Former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice feels a factor in these injuries is that there is too long of a time gap between the end of the warm-up and the ball being thrown in.

With the national anthem played and a minute silence often taking place there is a few minutes of an interval there. Fitzmaurice believes this is a factor in so many players getting injured. Speaking as a pundit on Allianz League Sunday Fitzmaurice gave his thoughts on the situation.

The long gap between warm-up and throw-in may be a factor.

“The pitches are faster this time of the year. Normally, you’re coming back into a League where pitches are a bit slower, the games build up gradually. The graph is definitely steeper this year. Teams are getting up to full speed quicker. Games are coming thick and fast,” Fitzmaurice said.

“The other thing then. I’m not sure it was a factor in the Michael Murphy thing but it’s always been a pet peeve of mine. There’s an awful long time prior to the game, before the ball is thrown in from the end of the warm-up.

John Small and Michael Murphy among two GAA players to pick up injuries.

“In Ballybofey on Saturday, it wasn’t exactly warm, it was raining, it was real hamstring weather if you have any bit of an issue going on.

“I think it’s something we could be looking at, that teams can do something small again after the national anthem before they go into their positions to get the muscles firing again.”

Numerous high-profile players have picked up injuries in recent weeks including Donegal star Michael Murphy and Dublin’s John Small. Maybe the gap between the warm-up and throw-in is a factor in this.

