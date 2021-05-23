Dublin vs Kerry player ratings: Every player ranked after thrilling tie

Dublin 4-09 – 1-18 Kerry.

Dublin and Kerry played out a brilliant game in the Allianz Division 1 South game at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Sunday afternoon.

David Clifford scored a late penalty to ensure that Kerry rescued a draw from a pulsating encounter against Dublin.

Here is how we rated the players from both teams.

Kerry player ratings.

Kieran Fitzgibbon – 6

It was hard day to be a Kerry goalkeeper. Fitzgibbon couldn’t be blamed for any of the goals and made a very good save to deny Con O’Callaghan a hat-trick. His kick-outs were decent as well.

Brian O Beaglaoich – 6

It was a tough day for the Kerry full-back line, though O Beaglaoich did fine.

Tadhg Morley – 6

Morley got a lot of breaking ball, although, as a whole, the Dublin full-forward line were dominant.

Jason Foley – 6

Foley is a promising defender, but as mentioned above, it was a difficult day for the Kerry rearguard. He missed a late goal opportunity which would have won it for Kerry. But he couldn’t be blamed it was a tough chance.

Paul Murphy – 7

Murphy had a good game, despite missing an interception for one of the Dublin goals. Murphy, however, made up for his mistake with his attacking prowess and he scored two points from play from half-back.

Gavin Crowley – 6

Crowley played well at centre-back and set up a lot of counter-attacks for Kerry. He had no genuine reason to be displeased with his display.

Gavin White – 7

White did very well and was unlucky to be substituted. He was fouled a lot and won a lot of frees. White is becoming a key member of this Kerry side.

David Moran – 6

Moran won a lot of balls and had some good and bad moments. He set up a lot of good moves, although he was wayward with his passing on occasions as well.

Diarmuid O’Connor – 7

Came in for Jack Barry before throw-in and did well. O’Connor scored two points from play and will stake a claim for a regular starting birth.

Dara Moynihan – 8

A contender for the man of the match award, Moynihan had a brilliant game. He stood out as Kerry’s hardest-working player, and only for a poor refereeing decision, he would have had a goal when he was fouled and the referee failed to play a clear advantage.

Sean O’Shea – 7

O’Shea scored four points, two of which were from play. One of Kerry’s better performers. He’s very strong and skilful. A lynchpin of this Kerry side.

Paul Geaney – 6

Geaney did okay before being taken off and scored a point in the move before he was replaced. It is hard to know what his best position is, but he’s too good not to have in the Kerry team.

David Clifford – 8

There is an argument that David Clifford will have better games, but that is a credit to the ridiculously high standards he has set himself. He scored 1-6 – 0-5 from play, yet, there is an argument to suggest that he wasn’t outstanding. He dragged Kerry back into the game when they looked a beaten docket, though. A brilliant footballer.

Killian Spillane – 6

Spillane was lively and was unlucky to be hauled ashore at the interval. He didn’t get on the score sheet but he has pace to burn when he gets on the ball.

Paudie Clifford – 6

The older Clifford brother played better against Galway but still had a good game. He misplaced a few passes, but he did far more good than bad. A solid display.

Substitutes

Tommy Walsh – 6

Walsh caught a great ball to set up a Kerry point, but overall he would have felt he could have made more of an impact.

Stephen O’Brien – 7

O’Brien is a great player, who arguably should be on a starting team. He won the penalty late on which got Kerry a draw.

Ronan Buckley – 6

Struggled to make an impact when introduced for Kerry.

Adrian Spillane – 6

Didn’t get on the ball as much as he would have hoped.

Graham O’Sullivan, Jack Sherwood – N/A

Dublin player ratings.

Evan Comerford – 8

Comerford did well with his kick-outs and kept a clean sheet and made an excellent save to deny Jason Foley a winner in stoppage time. A composed display.

Eoin Murchan – 6

A solid performance from Murchan, who defended well and supported the attack.

David Byrne – 7

Bryne didn’t do a whole lot wrong, without being involved too much.

Michael Fitzsimons – 7

Fitzsimons was tasked with keeping David Clifford quiet and he did a relatively good job. Clifford did score a lot from play, but Fitzsimons probably did as well as could be expected.

James McCarthy – 8

McCarthy is one of the best in the business and he showed why on this occasion. Marshalled the defence well and made some excellent interceptions to curb the Kerry attack.

John Small – 6

Small had a decent game before going off with an injury late on.

Robert McDaid – 6

McDaid didn’t make too many mistakes but wasn’t overly involved in the game either.

Brian Fenton – 7

Fenton did well in the Dublin midfield. Has had better games for Dublin, but was still very good. Reliable in possession and scored a solid point as well.

Tom Lahiff – 6

Lahiff hit a few efforts astray early on but wasn’t bad in midfield before he was replaced.

Niall Scully – 8

Scully was given the TG4 player of the match. He linked attack and defence very well and was as reliable as ever.

Ciaran Kilkenny – 8

Kilkenny played very well for Dublin and set up Con O’Callaghan for a superb assist for a goal. He is the playmaker in the Dublin team and he performed that role again superbly on this occasion.

Sean MacMahon – 6

MacMahon was a late change on the Dublin team and played well. He’ll have no reason to be disappointed with his display.

Paddy Small – 8

Paddy Small is a livewire forward and was excellent again on Sunday, after working very hard to consolidate his place on the Dublin team.

He showed why he is such a fan of the Dublin management. Small a lot of ball, caused Kerry’s defence a lot of problems and scored three points from play for the All-Ireland champions.

Con O’Callaghan – 9

Con O’Callaghan and David Clifford could be the Messi/Ronaldo rivalry of Gaelic Football. They are two exceptional talents. O’Callaghan scored 2-1 and won a penalty as well. A superb talent.

Cormac Costello – 8

Cormac Costello is a very unlucky footballer. A consistently reliable performer, he cannot nail down his place on the starting team. However, that will change if he keeps up these displays. Scored 2-3 on Sunday and won a lot of ball. A very good individual performance.

Substitutes.

Colm Basquel – 6

Didn’t have a major impact at all when introduced.

Philly McMahon – 6

Had hit a series of very good passes, before conceding a last-minute penalty.

Brian Howard, Jonny Cooper, Sean Bugler, Eric Lowndes, Dara Mullin N/A

