Galway vs Dublin player ratings as All-Ireland champions edge high scoring match

Galway 1-15 Dublin 2-16.

Dublin claimed a 2-16 to 1-15 victory over Galway on Sunday afternoon and they will now face Donegal in the Allianz League semi-finals. Here is how we rated the Galway and Dublin players after what was an entertaining game of football.

Galway player ratings.

Bernard Power – 7.

Power had a decent game in the Galway goal. His kick-outs were fine and he was unlucky with the Dublin first goal as he had made a very good save before Dublin scored the rebound.

Sean O Ceallaigh – 6.

It is always tough marking Dublin forwards but O Ceallaigh did well. He didn’t stand out or make too many mistakes.

Sean Mulkerrin – 6.

Mulkerrin was quiet at full-back. The Aran Islands native was solid in possession throughout.

Jack Glynn – 6.

Glynn failed to stand out in the game.

Liam Silke – 6.

Silke won a few turnovers and was solid in possession for Galway.

Dylan McHugh – 7.

McHugh had a good game for the hosts and registered an excellent point in the second half.

Johnny Heaney – 6.

Heaney wasn’t involved in the match as much as he may have liked.

Peter Cooke – 8.

One of Galway’s best players on the day. Cooke fielded the ball superbly and scored two points from play. He could be a huge asset to Galway in this year’s Championship.

Paul Conroy – 8.

Conroy and Cooke were both very good in midfield. They caused Dublin a lot of hassle and were part of the reason why Galway were so competitive. Conroy registered an excellent point and set up Matthew Tierney with a perfect pass for Galway’s goal.

Paul Kelly – 6.

Kelly did not make a massive impact on the game.

Kieran Molloy – 6.

Molloy, a late replacement, will have better games. The Corofin star did okay in the opening half but appeared to tire towards the end and gave away a few frees.

Finnian O Laoi – 6.

O Laoi covered a lot of ground but couldn’t get himself into scoring positions.

Matthew Tierney – 7.

Tierney did well for Galway and got a huge goal, which he took superbly. He won a few balls as well.

Shane Walsh – 8.

Walsh is one of the best players in Ireland on his day and he was superb on this occasion. His place-ball kicking was very accurate and he scored points from play as well. Walsh was a constant thorn in the Dublin defence throughout the 70 minutes

Robert Finnerty – 6.

Finnerty is a player of great ability, but he was kept quiet on this occasion. He scored one point, which he took very well. Although he didn’t make as much of an impact as he may have liked.

Substitutes.

Eamonn Brannigan, Ciaran Potter, Matais Bairead, Tomo Culhane, Tom Flynn, Johnny Duane – N/A.

Dublin player ratings.

Michael Shiel – 6.

Shiel was a late Dublin replacement and he had a good game for Dessie Farrell’s side. His kick-outs were strong, although he will be a bit disappointed with the concession of the goal to Galway.

Michael Fitzsimons – 6.

Fitzsimons was ever reliable for Dublin at the back.

David Byrne – 7.

Byrne made one superb goal-line clearance to deny Galway, which came at a time when the Tribesmen had a lot of momentum. A very solid defensive display.

Sean McMahon – 6.

McMahon is a newcomer to the Dublin team and did well in the game.

Eoin Murchan – 6.

Murchan covered a lot of ground and didn’t give away possession.

Jonny Cooper – 7.

Cooper is a leader on this Dublin team and he got on a lot of ball without giving away possession too much.

Eric Lowndes – 6.

Lowndes is a consistent performer but he wasn’t involved too much in the match.

Brian Fenton – 8.

Fenton was excellent as usual. The Raheny player caught a lot of ball and scored two points. Fenton settled Dublin and dictated the tempo whenever Galway looked like getting on top.

Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne – 7.

O’Cofaigh Byrne had a great game for Dublin winning a lot of ball and turning over possession. He could be a starter when Championship begins.

Brian Howard – 8.

Howard was a late replacement and he had a very good performance. He hit a lot of excellent long-range passes and set up a few scores.

Con O’Callaghan – 8.

O’Callaghan is one of the best players in the country and he produced another excellent display. He showed great anticipation skills to score the game’s opening goal, which gave Dublin a lead to hold onto.

Niall Scully – 7

Scully is a workhorse and he played well on this occasion, although his performance wasn’t as strong as it was against Kerry last week.

Colm Basquel – 7.

Basquel would be a star player in any other county. He is a very consistent player and he did not let Dublin down when given a starting spot here.

Ciaran Kilkenny – 8.

Kilkenny is one of the best players in Ireland and he stood out again in this match. He is an expert playmaker and he chipped in with three points from play.

Cormac Costello – 8.

This could finally be the year where Costello becomes a regular starter. The Whitehall Colmcilles footballer played his third strong match in as many rounds of the league. He scored six points – five of which were from play.

Subs.

Aaron Byrne – 7.

Byrne scored the insurance goal when introduced off the bench. He will go home delighted.

Sean Bugler, Robbie McDaid, Dara Mullin, Tom Lahiff – N/A

