Dublin will travel to Cavan to play league semi-final against Donegal

Dublin vs Donegal knock-out match set to take place in Cavan.

Dublin’s league semi-final meeting with Donegal has been scheduled for Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan.

The game will take place on Saturday 12th June at 7:15 pm and both teams agreed to move the game to a neutral ground, instead of tossing a coin to decide who gets home advantage.

Dublin and Donegal are unbeaten after three rounds of the league and Dublin have won the last three meetings between the sides.

Kerry are playing Tyrone in the other semi-final and that game will take place in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 5pm on the same day.

There may not be any league finals.

There will only be a league final if both Dublin and Tyrone win their semi-finals as Kerry and Donegal are playing in the championship the weekend after the final.

Every team will get at least a two-week break from the end of the league to their first championship match.

There is already guaranteed to be no division two or division four final, so the semi-finals in those divisions are essentially promotion play-offs.

There will only be a division three final if both Derry and Fermanagh win the semi-finals, as Limerick and Offaly are not in a position to play a decider.

Saturday, 12 June.

Division one semi-finals.

Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 5pm

Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan, 7.15pm

Division two relegation play-offs.

Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, 2pm

Down v Laois, Pairc Esler, Newry, 6.15pm

Division three semi-finals.

Derry v Limerick, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm

Offaly v Fermanagh, Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6pm

Division three relegation play-off.

Cavan v Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm

Division four semi-final.

Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 4pm

Sunday, 13 June

Division one relegation play-offs.

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3pm

Monaghan v Galway, St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 3.45pm

Division two semi-finals.

Clare v Mayo, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm

Kildare v Meath, St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm

Division three relegation play-off.

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3.45pm

Division four semi-final.

Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 12.15pm

Division four shield final.

Sligo v Wexford, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm

