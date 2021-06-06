GAA rankings – The top five dual GAA players in Ireland rated

Five best dual GAA players ranked.

We have selected the top five best dual GAA players in Ireland. The concept of a dual player at inter-county level appears to be dead although there are plenty of dual talents operating on the club scene.

We have chosen the five best dual GAA players in Ireland and rated them accordingly.

5. Damien Cahalane (Cork)

Damien Cahalane has played inter-county Gaelic football and hurling for Cork in recent seasons. Cahalane hurls for St. Finbarr’s in Cork City but plays football with Castlehaven in West Cork.

He has won two county football medals with Castlehaven along with three Munster hurling championships for Cork.

The 28 year-old has been a regular starter for his county over the past few seasons and his father Niall won two All-Ireland’s with the Cork football team.

Cahalane would love to emulate his dad and win an All-Ireland medal before he retires.

4. Brendan Rogers (Derry)

Slaughtneil are definitely the best dual GAA club in Ireland. The south Derry side have recently won Ulster championships in hurling, football and camogie.

Brendan Rogers has been a mainstay of the club’s hurling and football sides and has been a key Derry player in both codes as well. Rogers has won 13 county championship titles and six provincial club championships.

The 27 year-old is an excellent hurler and played very well for his club when they lost narrowly to Ballyhale Shamrocks in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final. Rogers is definitely one of the best dual players around.

3. Christopher McKaigue (Derry)

Christopher McKaigue is also from Slaughtneil and is a very capable footballer and hurler. Similar to Rogers, he has also represented his county in both codes.

McKaigue is currently playing for the Derry footballers and has been given a man-marking role. Derry have won five of their last six matches.

When Slaughtneil overcame St. Vincents in the 2017 All-Ireland club football semi-final McKaigue marked Diarmuid Connolly and kept the legendary Dublin footballer quiet.

The Derry star has actually played at a high level in three different sports as he had a two-year rookie AFL contract with Sydney Swans from 2009-2011, returning to Ireland when it expired.

2. Podge Collins (Clare)

Podge Collins came to prominence when Clare won the 2013 All-Ireland hurling championship. The Cratloe player stood out as one of the better players for Davy Fitzgerald’s side who lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup against the odds.

Collins won an all-star award in 2013 and tried his hand as a dual player from 2014-2016. His father Colm is the manager of the Clare footballers.

Collins is currently focusing exclusively on football and is certainly one of the best dual players in the country.

The 29 year-old has won senior football and hurling championships at club level and also possesses two All-Ireland u-21 hurling medals.

1. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan could end up being the greatest hurler never to play for his county. The Cuala sharpshooter has won two All-Ireland hurling titles and four county championships with his club.

However, it is on the football field where O’Callaghan’s talent has shone. The Dublin star has won five All-Ireland’s along with three all-stars. He was man of the match in the 2017 All-Ireland final and also won an All-Ireland u-21 football title that year.

The 2017 young footballer of the year would be a huge asset to Dublin hurlers if he ever decided to change codes or even operate as a dual inter-county player.

A once in a generation talent who has the potential to be the best dual player of all time.

Read More About: Con O'Callaghan, GAA, rankings