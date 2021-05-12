Davy Fitzgerald rubbishes ‘assumptions’ about Wexford future

“All I know is that the five years I’ve had at Wexford have been incredible and I’ve loved it. Maybe there will be a sixth, and maybe there won’t but you have it 100 per cent from my mouth that I don’t know – I just don’t know.”

Davy Fitzgerald has done a fantastic job with Wexford since taking over five years ago. He led them to their first Leinster Championship in 15 years, defeating Kilkenny in the 2019 Leinster final. They’ve beaten all of the top teams between league and championship throughout his tenure as manager.

There has been recent speculation that this will be his final season in charge of Wexford. Fitzgerald however revealed that he has made no decision on his future and did not dismiss the prospect of returning for a sixth season in 2022.

Davy Fitzgerald has had five very successful years in charge of Wexford.

“100 per cent, I don’t know what will be yet. What we will do is judge it at the end of the year,” Fitzgerald told Off The Ball.

“People are making assumptions [that I’ll be leaving but] nobody is talking to me about it and when the Chairman rang me the other day we had a good laugh about it. Nobody else has any idea because I don’t know myself.

“When the time is up it is up. It might be this year, it might be next year but I don’t know. All I know is that the five years I’ve had at Wexford have been incredible and I’ve loved it. Maybe there will be a sixth, and maybe there won’t but you have it 100 per cent from my mouth that I don’t know – I just don’t know.”

Wexford have played in just one All-Ireland final in the last 43 years.

Wexford narrowly missed out on an All-Ireland final spot in 2019, losing out by two points against Tipperary in 2019, having led by five midway through the second half.

Tipperary had also been reduced to 14 men, so there was a sense that Wexford missed out on a great opportunity to reach their first All-Ireland final since 1996. Wexford have only reached one All-Ireland hurling final since 1978.

They face Clare on Sunday at 12:45pm in Ennis and are hoping to pick up their second victory of the league, having defeated Laois last weekend.

