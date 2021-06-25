Down captain Darren O’Hagan annoyed with Joe Brolly criticism

“He has never gone in himself and managed a team so he probably doesn’t understand the work that managers have to put into it.”

Down Gaelic football captain Darren O’Hagan is frustrated by Joe Brolly’s constant criticism of the county.

Brolly has been very critical of the style of play deployed by Down manager Paddy Tally and O’Hagan suggested the Derry pundit does not understand the workload that goes into inter-county management.

Speaking to the Irish News, O’Hagan expressed his irritation with Brolly’s criticism.

Down last reached an All-Ireland final in 2010.

“It does annoy you because Joe Brolly has never done it,” O’Hagan said.

“He has never gone in himself and managed a team so he probably doesn’t understand the work that managers have to put into it. Paddy does.

“Paddy is not a Down man but the work that he puts into managing Down is serious. Basically he is at it 24/7 to see what he can do for Down football and that is massive.”

Darren O’Hagan played for Donegal against Down in 2018.

Paddy Tally took over Down ahead of the 2019 season. The Mourne men were promoted from division three in 2020 and managed to avoid relegation in their first season back in the second tier.

Down lost out narrowly to eventual Ulster champions Cavan in last season’s provincial semi-final.

Tally’s side face Donegal at 1 pm on Sunday in the Ulster championship preliminary round.

Donegal talisman Michael Murphy looks set to be available for that clash, in what would be a huge boost to Declan Bonner’s group.

The two sides last met in the Ulster championship in 2018 and O’Hagan played for Down that day, as Donegal claimed a comfortable 2-22 to 1-12 victory against their Ulster rivals.

Sunday’s clash will be televised, with both RTE and BBC set to show the match live.

