Cillian O’Connor doubtful for championship after Achilles tendon injury

Mayo have been dealt a major blow with the news that talisman Cillian O’Connor has suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

A statement released by Mayo GAA confirmed that the record football championship scorer has an injury that requires a medical procedure.

O’Connor went off with an injury during Mayo’s victory over Clare which saw the All-Ireland champions promoted to division one.

Cillian O’Connor is one of the best players in Ireland.

“Following last Sunday’s NFL game versus Clare GAA all injured players received further assessment with the Mayo medical team,” the statement reads.

“Cillian O’Connor sustained an Achilles Tendon injury that will require a procedure this week. We wish him well and look forward to seeing him on the playing field again as soon as possible.”

O’Connor is one of the best footballers in the country and his county open their campaign with a match against Sligo on the 26th of June.

Sligo vs Mayo opens the Connacht championship.

Sligo are managed by Tony McEntee, who previously worked as a Mayo selector under Stephen Rochford. The winners of that game will play Leitrim in a Connacht semi-final.

The severity of O’Connor’s injury is unclear, though Mayo are nowhere near as formidable without him.

Clare came back into the game superbly on Sunday with O’Connor’s departure a key moment in the match.

James Horan was pleased with promotion.

Mayo manager James Horan told Off The Ball that he was happy to get promoted and is glad that there isn’t a league final.

“It’s [promotion] good for us. you saw some of the younger guys we are bringing through,” Horan said.

“It’ll be great for them to play top-level opposition and that’s what you face in division one so it’s good from that point of view.

“We got a right test today though from a very good team and it shows areas that we need to improve on so I’m happy from that regard.

“We’ve to play championship in two weeks time so to be honest I’m happy now there isn’t a league final at this stage.

“We found out where our fitness is and everything else, it’s warm out there, we learned a lot from today for sure.”

