Ciara O’Sullivan rules out the prospect of her playing AFLW in the future

“It won’t be something that I’ll be doing in the future anyway.”

Cork Ladies football star Ciara O’Sullivan turned down the opportunity to potentially play semi-professional Australian rules football.

The Mourneabbey star was asked to go for trials but did not take up the offer and O’Sullivan ruled out the prospect of her ever playing in the AFLW.

Ciara O’Sullivan on playing Australian rules football.

“I think it maybe it was two years ago (I was asked) just to go for trials in December I think but we had just played the All-Ireland the week before and to be honest at that stage I was happy enough to finish up for the year,” O’Sullivan said.

“I had no great desire to go to Australia and to play anyway. Even if I’d gone for trials I mightn’t have made it anyway. It’s just not something that is for me.

“If I was to go travelling I think I’d prefer to just go travelling and not to play AFL.”

Very few Cork players have featured in the AFLW.

The AFLW has had a lot of Irish representation in the last few seasons and Tipperary’s Orla O’Dywer won a Grand Final with Brisbane in 2021.

However, very few Cork players have played in Australia, with retired star Brid Stack the only one to feature. O’Sullivan hopes that from a selfish perspective, this trend continues.

Ciara O’Sullivan has won eight All-Ireland medals with Cork.

“To be honest, it’s actually something that surprised me that there never is actually a collective discussion on it and it hasn’t been mentioned,” she said.

“Obviously from the point of view of playing with Cork, it’s great and it means that we have our players all year around and we aren’t waiting for people to come back from Australia. It’s good from that point of view.

“I know a few people have been offered trials and that but for whatever reason, whether it’s where people are at that point in time in terms of not being finished college or being in a job that they like, people haven’t taken up that opportunity.

“From a selfish point of view, I kind of hope that continues going forward.”

O’Sullivan was named PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month for May for Ladies football.

