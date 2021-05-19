Carla Rowe wonders why Dublin have not played in the Cork ground before.

Dublin Ladies footballers are due to play fierce rivals Cork next Saturday at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. It will be Dublin’s and Carla Rowe’s first-ever time playing in the iconic Munster stadium.

Rowe is one of Dublin’s star players and cannot wait to play in the Cork ground that can hold 45,000 people. However, the Dublin forward wonders why her side have not played in the stadium before.

Pairc Ui Chaoimh is one of the biggest stadia in Ireland.

“The levelling playing field probably jumps into my mind. The fact that we haven’t been there before – you’d scratch your head and wonder why,” she said.

“It’s so many years that we’ve been around but for us to be here – it’s all about development and looking forward and taking the positives. Very excited. Can’t wait to get down and see it.

“I know it is a fantastic stadium so looking forward to playing there. A closer step to having a level playing field.”

Rowe feels Niamh Collins is underrated.

Niamh Collins has been named as Dublin vice-captain. Sinead Aherne is the team captain. Rowe praised Collins for her leadership and feels she is a very underrated member of the team.

“She brings that doggedness, that willingness to do the dirty work, which you need in your team. If you’ve a leader who’s doing that then everyone else will follow,” Rowe said.

“Fantastic for Niamh and I’m delighted for her, because she’s put in an incredible number of years with Dublin and has always contributed so well to the team. Her leadership is brilliant.

“Definitely someone who is completely underrated, but we know what she brings to us as a team and as a panel member. Looking forward to being led from her and Sinead,”

Dublin begin their league campaign at home to Waterford this Sunday, as the four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions hope to begin their season with a win.

Read More About: carla rowe, Dublin, LGFA, pairc ui chaoimh