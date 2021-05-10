O’Meara fractured his arm against Limerick.

Tipperary hurler Bryan O’Meara is set to be ruled out for up to six weeks, after fracturing his arm against Limerick on Saturday night.

O’Meara was replaced by Padraic Maher in the 68th minute and Tipperary Live are reporting that the results of a scan this morning will see the Holycross Ballycahill player ruled out for four to six weeks.

O’Meara started in the half-back line against Limerick and won an All-Ireland with Tipperary Under-20s in 2019. Tipperary face Cork at home on Saturday evening.

Kilkenny injury list.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s Richie Leahy suffered another injury setback when he was replaced in Saturday’s victory over Dublin.

He is unlikely to be available to face Antrim this weekend, with Richie Hogan, Conor Delaney and Walter Walsh all ruled out of contention for Brian Cody’s charges.

Galway at full strength next Saturday.

Elsewhere, Galway face Limerick next Sunday, in what could well be a mouth-watering encounter.

Both sides met in last years All-Ireland semi-final as well as in the 2018 All-Ireland final and Limerick have an 11 game unbeaten record in league and championship with their last defeat coming in 2019.

Galway comfortably defeated Westmeath without three of their main players, Joe Canning, Daithi Burke and Padraic Mannion.

Their manager Shane O’Neill is originally from Limerick and he hopes to have those three players available against his native county on Sunday.

“They are all fine. We just need to be able to manage,” O’Neill told the Irish Examiner.

“It’s five league games in six weeks so we are looking at gametime, where guys are fitness-wise, etc. We just had to be very conscious of that.

“We have a few niggles over the last three weeks that we have been back but nothing major. You would obviously expect to have some when the guys haven’t had the contact over such a long period of time.

“We are looking forward to Limerick now. A lot of the boys will be delighted to get rid of the cobwebs there and have another crack at it next week.”

